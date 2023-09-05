Devonshire West Big Local street party and celebration event at Leaf Hall, Eastbourne

The board members of Devonshire West Big Local have worked tirelessly over the last ten years, investing a million pounds in the Devonshire West area of Eastbourne.

They have invested in the formulation of the Devonshire Collective, improvements to The Royal Hippodrome, play equipment at Seaside Recreation Ground, free summer play schemes, a variety of free activities for all ages, salaries of key workers at Matthew 25 Mission, disabled WC facilities at Leaf Hall, free sessions for young people with Audio Active, and much more!

Please visit the website to see what has been achieved in greater detail - www.devonshirewestbiglocal.org

To mark the end of this great achievement, there will be a day of celebration on Saturday, 16th September where, in true DWBL style, everything will be free of charge to the community. Leaf Hall trustees have given DWBL the run of Leaf Hall for the day, and plans are well underway to give the community a great free day out.

Come along and celebrate at this totally free event.

The event will be officially opened by the Mayor at 12 noon, Leaf Hall Road will be closed and filled with free activities for everyone to enjoy including live music, face painting and workshops.

Indoors will be a free café, a display of the work of DWBL in the Library and, throughout the building, an exhibition of local artist and Chair of DWBL, Clare Hackney-Ring’s paintings, focusing on the history of Eastbourne’s fishing families.