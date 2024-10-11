Dial M for Mayhem offers nostalgic fun - Eastbourne dates

Middle Ground Theatre Company goes back to its early days with the nostalgic and semi-autobiographical new play Dial M for Mayhem.

“But yes, we did tour in 1991 with everything coming from a battered Mercedes which was well past its Scapa Flow date, and this is about the altercations within the touring theatre company and the tensions that you get when you get a lot of people put together in a very confined space. It's about unrequited love and it's about redeemed love. But is also a play within a play. There is a 30-minute scenario where the audience get to see backstage during a production of Dial M for Murder set within a village hall. We have certainly put our input into this. It is partly based on the truth but we do also have other stories to tell, for instance about what the artistic landscape was like back in 1991. It's also about people beginning their careers with optimism and also about people ending their careers.” As for those 36 years for the company, Michael said: “I was born with great resilience and tenacity. I inherited it from my parents. There was a time when I thought my personal acting career might be leaving this behind but I'm glad I stayed. Is it glamorous? You bet it isn't. It is hard work but we get to tell stories. We act on the stage though I'm not acting in this. I directed and designed it but it is such a great joy to see other actors on the stage who are so, so talented. We do have our regulars over the years but each show we do from scratch. There are some people we've worked with a lot, but over those 36 years we have mounted more than 50 productions and that's a lot of people through the doors.