“Dickens nut” Philip Franks delighted to be back at Chichester Festival Theatre in Oliver!
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was in Chichester at the start of the Jonathan Church era that Philip co-directed (with Jonathan) the landmark production The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, a job which he describes as the happiest of his life.
Oliver! is certain to be a happy return: “It doesn't have a duff song for a start but I would say, as Dickens nut, that it has the very best source material that you can possibly have. I know that the musical has taken liberties with the story but the spirit and the mood and the style of the piece remains authentically Dickensian. And I think rather like Nicholas Nickleby it's one of those stories that has got something for everybody. Dickens wanted to reach out and touch everybody and he didn't mind how he did it, whether it was through sentiment or tragedy or thriller or high comedy or bawdy farce. He had a huge bag of interesting stuff that he drew on and he drew on it any way he could.
“For me I think my love of Dickens started very early on. I read and I saw things. I loved the great David Lean Great Expectations and the Oliver Twist film which I probably saw before I read them but I've done a lot of Dickens over the years as well as directing Nicholas Nickleby. I've also done two Dickens TV series (Bleak House and Martin Chuzzlewit).”
Nickleby remains the outstanding moment: “It was a huge group of people meshing together in a way that few companies do, and the spirit of the company informed the whole work process and vice versa. Nickleby was a story about the elective family, about choosing the people that we want to spend our lives with and about taking responsibility for them and also about the joy and the heartbreak.”
It came at a crucial moment for the CFT, tricky times at the start of a new regime after huge financial problems: “The advance bookings were terrible and I spent many weeks lying to the cast about how good they were. We had no idea what was going to happen when it opened but it just took off. It went to London and it went on tour and it went to Toronto. It was effectively two years of our lives and we still have the occasional reunion. About six or seven people from the original cast have sadly now died but we get together and we remember them and we have fun and we remember the production.”
Philip is Mr Brownlow in Oliver! As he says it is a subsidiary part whereas in Nickleby he was right in the thick of it so he doesn't imagine the experience will rival the earlier one entirely, but it is still an enticing prospect: “Mr Brownlow is about kindness. He is that deus ex machina in the story when you think of where Oliver has come from and his hideous descent into the cess pool of London. He is in a very dangerous place. But he is saved and is given love. In the book Mr Brownlow is not a blood relative of Oliver. He takes him in out of the kindness of his heart. It's that Dickensian thing of choosing your family but that's not the case in the musical where he's been made into Oliver's grandfather. There is a back story about how his daughter had chosen to have her baby away from the family home and made her way to this workhouse where she died. Mr Brownlow is mourning the loss of his daughter but Oliver for him is a second chance, a chance to make things better, a chance to give unconditional love. It is a secular miracle.”