“Dickens nut” Philip Franks delighted to be back at Chichester Festival Theatre in Oliver!

As a self-confessed “Dickens nut”, Philip Franks is delighted to be back at Chichester Festival Theatre in Oliver!, the big summer musical (until Saturday, September 7).

It was in Chichester at the start of the Jonathan Church era that Philip co-directed (with Jonathan) the landmark production The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, a job which he describes as the happiest of his life.

Oliver! is certain to be a happy return: “It doesn't have a duff song for a start but I would say, as Dickens nut, that it has the very best source material that you can possibly have. I know that the musical has taken liberties with the story but the spirit and the mood and the style of the piece remains authentically Dickensian. And I think rather like Nicholas Nickleby it's one of those stories that has got something for everybody. Dickens wanted to reach out and touch everybody and he didn't mind how he did it, whether it was through sentiment or tragedy or thriller or high comedy or bawdy farce. He had a huge bag of interesting stuff that he drew on and he drew on it any way he could.

“For me I think my love of Dickens started very early on. I read and I saw things. I loved the great David Lean Great Expectations and the Oliver Twist film which I probably saw before I read them but I've done a lot of Dickens over the years as well as directing Nicholas Nickleby. I've also done two Dickens TV series (Bleak House and Martin Chuzzlewit).”

Nickleby remains the outstanding moment: “It was a huge group of people meshing together in a way that few companies do, and the spirit of the company informed the whole work process and vice versa. Nickleby was a story about the elective family, about choosing the people that we want to spend our lives with and about taking responsibility for them and also about the joy and the heartbreak.”

It came at a crucial moment for the CFT, tricky times at the start of a new regime after huge financial problems: “The advance bookings were terrible and I spent many weeks lying to the cast about how good they were. We had no idea what was going to happen when it opened but it just took off. It went to London and it went on tour and it went to Toronto. It was effectively two years of our lives and we still have the occasional reunion. About six or seven people from the original cast have sadly now died but we get together and we remember them and we have fun and we remember the production.”