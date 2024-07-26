Directing debut for Lizzie in Horsham Blackadder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After making her debut as a leading lady last year as Tracy in Hairspray, Lizzie Alderton is now making her debut as a director.

Once again it’s with Horsham’s HAODS; this time the show is Blackadder II from August 1-3 at QEII school as the company’s first play since 2019, pre-Covid.

The cast features Chris Dale as Blackadder, Luke Moulange as Lord Percy, Stacey James as Queenie, Tess Kennedy as Nursie, Martin Bracewell as Melchett and Jay Alderton as Baldrick, with a strong supporting cast who multi-role: Kirstie Mitchell, Sam Berry, Chris Hampton, Hannah Wheatley-Stannard, Amelia Douglas, Sam Wilmer, Steve Cronin and James Douglas. There are four performances with 100 seats per performance. Tickets on https://haods.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lizzie is relishing the latest challenge: “Hairspray was just euphoric. The experience from start to finish was just incredible, the people around me, the people on the stage and just the whole team. It's one of those things that I will never forget. To be able to play such an iconic role in such an iconic show was just brilliant. It was my first leading lady and the biggest role I've ever performed and very challenging. She is so triple threat, acting, singing and dancing and it was a really challenging sing but I loved every minute of it.

Lizzie Alderton (contributed pic)

“And now this is my first foray into directing. I've always loved theatre and I've always loved going to see theatre. I enjoy all different types of theatre and just really immersing myself in the whole process as well. Directing is something that I've always wanted to do but I've never felt brave enough to do it. I did performing arts and drama at college and so I've been used to doing a little bit of devising in my past but when I joined HAODS in 2016 or 2015 it was my first time treading the boards again for a long while. I just got so wrapped up in it but I was always interested in the process of bringing a show together and making the production work. When I was acting, I always had little ideas popping into my head about how we could do this or how we could do that.”

Now Lizzie’s getting the chance to put those kinds of ideas into practice: “I've been wanting to find out what kind of director I am but I found that I'm a very collaborative director. I just enjoyed the process so much but the fact is I've done so much performing recently that for me it's really important to have the voice of the performers and to discuss what your character is feeling in this situation or in that situation. I want to collaborate and I want to be very much in the moment.