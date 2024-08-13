Director Tony Palmer offers Gustav Holst film for Chichester International Film Festival

Film director Tony Palmer is a man on a mission when it comes to the composer Gustav Holst, even more so than ever in this, Holst’s 150th anniversary year.

When he moved to Thaxted in Essex, Holst became friendly with the Rev Conrad Noel, known as the Red Vicar: “When Holst went to the church he saw the red flag there and the flag of Sinn Fein and he thought ‘This is where I belong.’ During World War One he set up a printing press with the vicar and they were pinning notes on the door saying ‘The bell will toll at noon for those slaughtered by imperialism.’ You see that and you realise that the words I Vow To Thee, My Country are absolutely not what he would have thought. But people just don't pay attention to that. They get it wrong, and that was one of the reasons I wanted to make this film. Every time I show it the audience really do appreciate what he thought but it feels like there is a conspiracy to prevent the truth about Holst coming out. People should understand that Holst was an extreme left-wing socialist who believed in the working classes. I feel my film is propaganda really! Every time I show it, I get the same reaction. People amazed by what they discover but generally people can't even get the story of The Planets right. It's ignorance and once these myths get repeated, they stick. There are so many misconceptions about Holst and that's why I wanted to make this film. I have a real soft spot for it. The film ends with a piece of music that was never published in his lifetime and I think it is an absolutely beautiful piece of music. So much of his music is unknown. In the film there are eight or nine pieces by Holst which were still in manuscript form in 2010 when we made the film. My point is that there are acres of beautiful music by Holst that we should know about and that should be published. He is a giant of the early 20th century and deserves to be considered alongside Vaughan Williams.”