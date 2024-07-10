Discover the joy of creativity in Chichester: pottery workshops for all ages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nestled in the historic Graylingwell Chapel in Chichester, Chisel Pottery is more than just a studio—it's a vibrant hub for creativity and community. This summer, we're thrilled to offer a range of pottery workshops and activities designed to engage both children and adults.

At Chisel Pottery, we believe in the profound benefits of staying creative. Engaging in artistic activities like pottery not only nurtures the imagination but also has significant positive effects on mental well-being. Creating something with your hands can be incredibly therapeutic, helping to reduce stress and improve cognitive function. In a world that's increasingly fast-paced, taking the time to slow down and focus on a creative task is not just enjoyable—it's essential for our brains and overall well-being.

Our workshops cater to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned artists. For the younger crowd, we offer fun and educational pottery painting activities that spark creativity and allow kids to express themselves. These sessions are perfect for budding artists to learn new skills and make lasting memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adults, too, can benefit from our carefully designed workshops that encourage relaxation and mindfulness through the art of pottery. Whether you're looking to learn the basics of wheel throwing or explore more advanced techniques, our classes provide a welcoming environment to develop your skills and meet like-minded individuals.

Ceramic bowls wheel thrown

In addition to our scheduled workshops, we also offer special summer programs aimed at families and groups. These sessions are a fantastic way to spend quality time together, creating unique pieces that you can cherish for years to come.

We invite the Chichester community to join us at Chisel Pottery and experience the joy and benefits of staying creative. Keep an eye on our website for upcoming workshop dates and special events, or visit us at Graylingwell Chapel to see firsthand what we have to offer.

Rediscover the joy of creating with your hands and the therapeutic benefits it brings. Join us at Chisel Pottery—where creativity and community come together.