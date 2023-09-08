Discussion of the Da Vinci Robot hosted by Friends of Eastbourne Hospital
Free to attend, the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital are hosting an education evening by the Urology Department of the DGH on the Da Vinci Robot and its vital role in surgery.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following major fundraising for the new Da Vinci surgical robot which has now been installed in the Urology Department of Eastbourne DGH, the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital invite you to a free medical talk on the vital role of the robot and the unparalleled advantages of robotic surgery.
Entitled ‘Precision in Motion’, the talk will be by Mr Karl Spiteri, Locum Consultant Urologist on Wednesday 4 October 2023 at 7pm in the Lecture Theatre at the DGH.
There is free parking and complimentary refreshments after the talk.
Please call 01323 749503 or email [email protected] to reserve your place.
Places are limited so booking is essential.