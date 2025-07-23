DJ crew to play on Eastbourne Pier to raise money for RNLI

A DJ crew will be playing on Eastbourne Pier to raise money for the RNLI.

The Scionstream DJ Crew will be on the pier on Sunday, July 27, from 11am to 9pm and will host many top DJ artists in the aim to raise money for the charity.

The acts performing at the free event include Adam Morton, TheDarkFader92, Andy T and Paul Hilliyer.

The music group has also set up a fundraiser which has raised more than £2,500 from 57 donations.

DJ Rod, who will be playing at the event, said: “Some amazing people risk their lives to save others at sea. Some people may think that they will never use or need the use of the RNLI but that is where they are well and truly wrong.

“The RNLI provide their services 24/7, 365 days, come any weather, so whenever you or anyone in your family have visited a beach, a paddle in the sea, a walk along the coastline of Britain even a day trip along the Thames the RNLI will respond if you get into difficulty, they will always be there for you.

“So a group of friends including myself will be playing music in Eastbourne on the pier at the Drop in the Ocean bar on the July 27.

“We would love to see you there but the main reason we are doing this is to raise as much money as we can to help the day to day costs of this voluntary organisation.”