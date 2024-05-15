Do Mention the War! Talk on why readers eagerly consume novels set during two world wars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gill Thompson, Royal Literary Fund Fellow at the University of Chichester, and two best selling historical fiction writers, will discuss why readers eagerly consume novels set during the two world wars at a panel event for the Festival of Chichester on Friday 21st June in the University library.

Following an eventful career as a public relations consultant, specialising in business and travel, Suzanne Goldring turned to writing the kind of novels she likes to read, about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Her latest novel, ‘The Girl who never came back’ is about a girl who disappeared on a dangerous mission to France, and the woman who spent years trying to find her.

Louise Morrish is a librarian whose debut novel ‘Operation Moonlight’, about a special operations executive in world war two, won the 2019 Penguin Random House First Novel Competition. She finds inspiration for her stories in the real-life adventures of women in the past, whom history has forgotten.

Gill Thompson gained an M.A. in Creative Writing at the University of Chichester and has written four novels all set in and around World War Two. Her latest book, ‘The Orphans on the Train’ is about two girls fighting for surival in war torn Budapest.

Do Mention the War

The discussion will be chaired by playwright David Kinder, and promises to be a lively and fascinating event.