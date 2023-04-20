The class will be hosted at Wagtails Coffee & Yoga, in Chichester, this Saturday (April 22) and will raise money for Clymping Dog Sanctuary.
A spokesperson for the animal rescue said: "Come and join the excellent Sophie Morton for a beginners yoga class at Wagtails Yoga & Coffee studio, with some lovely friendly dogs running round you while you do it.
“What better way to spend a Saturday!”
There are still a couple of spots left, and tickets cost £20 – with all proceeds going to the charity’s dogs.
With the class being for beginners, anyone can get involved, as long as you don’t mind your shavasana potentially being disturbed by a friendly pup!
The class will begin at midday and will take place at Wagtails Coffee & Yoga in Church Square, Chichester, PO19 7BD.