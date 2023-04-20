Downward dog will take on a whole new meaning this weekend as a beginners’ yoga class will be taken over by adorable pooches for charity.

The class will be hosted at Wagtails Coffee & Yoga, in Chichester, this Saturday (April 22) and will raise money for Clymping Dog Sanctuary.

A spokesperson for the animal rescue said: "Come and join the excellent Sophie Morton for a beginners yoga class at Wagtails Yoga & Coffee studio, with some lovely friendly dogs running round you while you do it.

“What better way to spend a Saturday!”

There are still a couple of spots left, and tickets cost £20 – with all proceeds going to the charity’s dogs.

With the class being for beginners, anyone can get involved, as long as you don’t mind your shavasana potentially being disturbed by a friendly pup!

The class will begin at midday and will take place at Wagtails Coffee & Yoga in Church Square, Chichester, PO19 7BD.

