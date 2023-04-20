Edit Account-Sign Out
Dog Friendly Sussex: Chichester Yoga class to be taken over by adorable rescue dogs for charity

Downward dog will take on a whole new meaning this weekend as a beginners’ yoga class will be taken over by adorable pooches for charity.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

The class will be hosted at Wagtails Coffee & Yoga, in Chichester, this Saturday (April 22) and will raise money for Clymping Dog Sanctuary.

A spokesperson for the animal rescue said: "Come and join the excellent Sophie Morton for a beginners yoga class at Wagtails Yoga & Coffee studio, with some lovely friendly dogs running round you while you do it.

“What better way to spend a Saturday!”

    There are still a couple of spots left, and tickets cost £20 – with all proceeds going to the charity’s dogs.

    With the class being for beginners, anyone can get involved, as long as you don’t mind your shavasana potentially being disturbed by a friendly pup!

    The class will begin at midday and will take place at Wagtails Coffee & Yoga in Church Square, Chichester, PO19 7BD.

    Click here for more information and to sign up for the class.

    Visit Clymping Dog Sanctuary’s website to find out more about the charity.

