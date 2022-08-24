Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will take place on Saturday, September 3 at noon at Boxgrove Village hall field.

Organiser Sylvia Hubbard said: “Come along and enjoy pedigree, novelty and obedience classes with six rosettes in every class. Have a go at agility for fun.”

At the event there will be stalls featuring a number of different items from dog related items to books, as well as a raffle and a tombola.

Boxgrove dog show takes place on September 3.

Food and drink will be available all day and includes tea, coffee, cold drinks, home-made cakes, and ice cream

Dog classes include puppy six to 12 months, junior six to 18 months, veteran (seven to ten years), vintage (dogs ages 11 plus), mixed breeds and best rescue.

There will be four obedience classes, seven pedigree classes and 14 novelty classes.

Entries from 10.30am with judging from noon. Entry fees £2 per dog per class.