Dogs will meet and greet guests at Canine Partners Carol Service at Arundel Cathedral

Canine Partners is looking forward to hosting an evening of Christmas carols, readings and demonstrations at Arundel Cathedral, followed by mulled wine and mince pies to really get everyone into the festive spirit.

The Canine Partners Carol Service will be held on Thursday, December 15, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Tickets are £15 for adults and £7 for children.

All in support of Canine Partners, the event will see the amazing demonstration team in action, showing how the charity's dogs can assist someone with a disability to live independently and improve their quality of life.

Headline sponsor will again be Pets Corner, which recognises the excitement this year, following two years of restricting outdoor fundraising activities at Christmas due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canine Partners assist people with physical disabilities to enjoy a greater independence and quality of life through the provision of specially trained dogs

Dean Richmond, Pets Corner chief executive, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the Canine Partners Carol Service at Arundel Cathedral, a charity which we have supported over the last ten years, helping them to assist people with physical disabilities through the provision of specially trained dogs.”

Telephone 01730 716000, email [email protected] or visit caninepartners.org.uk/carolservices to book tickets.

David Watson, corporate relationships manager at Canine Partners, said: "We are hugely grateful to Pets Corner for their continued support by sponsoring our upcoming carol service at Arundel Cathedral. We look forward to a wonderful evening of celebration and joy, celebrating the festive period with our supporters, friends, partnerships, staff and volunteers.

"Of course, no evening would be complete without our amazing assistance dogs, who will meet and greet our guests and demonstrate some of their incredible life-transforming skills.”

