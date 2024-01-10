Don't be Blue on Blue Monday!
Blue Monday will be upon us next week. Monday coming is reported to be the most miserable day of the year BUT it needn’t be because Frock Up Friday are having another of their inspirational events.
This event is free and open to everyone.
Like their previous successful events it’s an evening to bring community together, come along have fun, meet new people, feel inspired and be entertained.
They have musical treats including “The Idle Hands”.
So, pop on something blue and come down and find out what it’s all about.
Doors open at 7pm, Monday 15th January at the Printworks, Hastings, TN34 1HA.