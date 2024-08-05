Double anniversary at Hastings Old Town pub

Hastings-based artist Kate Delany is sharing an anniversary with one of the country’s best pubs.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate and the landlords of The Crown in High Street, Hastings Old Town, are celebrating their 10th anniversary in their respective roles.

Kate, who moved to Hastings 10 years ago with her husband, Mark, is marking the occasion with a mixed media art exhibition at the pub which was taken over a decade ago by Tess and Andrew Swan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artist, who works as events co-ordinator at East Sussex College, will stage her show called Public House at the venue from August 31 to September 29. The pub offers food and drink from many local businesses. It is open seven days a week from 11am to 10.30pm. Her works will be for sale, with a donation going to Dom’s Food Mission, a charity of the landlords’ choice.

Artist Kate Delany with one of her works.

Kate has previously staged exhibitions at Rye’s Red Door Alchemist Gallery and at Alexandra Park Greenhouse in Hastings. She said her new, popular venue was a change from previous ones because it was always busy. Her show will be part of this year’s Coastal Currents Arts Festival which features a range of events in August and September.

The Swans took over the pub as an independent, family-run free house in 2014 after it had been closed for many years. Since then the pub has won several national awards. It was voted the best pub to drink in the UK by The Guardian newspaper and named as Parliamentary Pub of the Year for the South East.

Kate stumbled across the pub 10 years ago during its refurbishment and she has frequented it ever since. Many of her friends and peers from the art community exhibit at the pub and she is looking forward to being part of the furniture for a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Public House is the largest collection of my work in one place to date. The subjects of my semi-abstract, mixed media paintings include everyday objects and environments that satisfy my architectural obsession.

"They have been extracted from their own reality and abstracted back into mine. I am fascinated by mid-century, utilitarian design and brutalized architecture which feed my work wherever I go.

“It’s a pleasure to be exhibiting at the best bar in town and to be part of the Coastal Currents Art Festival for the first time.”

More details about Coastal Currents events and about the Crown Pub on social media: @coastalcurrentsfestival @the crownhastings