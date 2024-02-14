Double bill of radio plays in Selsey

Gillian Plowman (contributed pic)

In The Party, meet Hugo and Martha, stuck on a train and possibly in life. She has great legs and a penchant for a liberty bodice. He likes to sing when he’s facing a crisis.

Will they make it to safety? Will their predicament be the spark for a future together?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Two Summers, the colonel loves his wife, but in the stifling heat of 1930s Singapore, she finds herself falling for the piano-playing sergeant.

Most Popular

The repercussions of this forbidden love roll on for 40 years.

Did they make the right decision?

Enjoy a double bill of radio plays by Gillian Plowman on Friday, February 23 at 19:30 and on Saturday, February 24 at 15:30 at St Peter’s Hall, 75 St Peter's Crescent, Selsey, PO20 0NA.

Tickets £10 available www.ticketsource.co.uk/artsdreamselsey or Brent Lodge Bird & Wildlife Charity Shop, Selsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arts Dream Selsey is an arts development project organisation charity with the aim to work in partnership with voluntary sector communities, schools, agencies and artists to encourage, develop, create, produce and promote arts activities for the community of Selsey