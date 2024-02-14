Double bill of radio plays in Selsey
In The Party, meet Hugo and Martha, stuck on a train and possibly in life. She has great legs and a penchant for a liberty bodice. He likes to sing when he’s facing a crisis.
Will they make it to safety? Will their predicament be the spark for a future together?
In Two Summers, the colonel loves his wife, but in the stifling heat of 1930s Singapore, she finds herself falling for the piano-playing sergeant.
The repercussions of this forbidden love roll on for 40 years.
Did they make the right decision?
Enjoy a double bill of radio plays by Gillian Plowman on Friday, February 23 at 19:30 and on Saturday, February 24 at 15:30 at St Peter’s Hall, 75 St Peter's Crescent, Selsey, PO20 0NA.
Tickets £10 available www.ticketsource.co.uk/artsdreamselsey or Brent Lodge Bird & Wildlife Charity Shop, Selsey
Arts Dream Selsey is an arts development project organisation charity with the aim to work in partnership with voluntary sector communities, schools, agencies and artists to encourage, develop, create, produce and promote arts activities for the community of Selsey
All forms of arts activities are encouraged and through engaging the community of Selsey in arts activities the objectives include to enhance the profile of the arts in Selsey; to develop arts opportunities for people with the least engagement; and to raise the standard of the art being produced.