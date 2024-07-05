Double Shakespeare in her home town of Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bryony-Rose Brookman returns to her home town of Worthing this summer to make her debut with Rainbow Shakespeare in Highdown Gardens in her very first Shakespeare.

She will be Helena in A Midsummer Night’s Dream from Tuesday, July 9-Sunday, July 14 and then Perdita in The Winter’s Tale from Tuesday, July 16-Sunday July, 21. Tickets available through Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 or wtm.uk or on the gate 90 minutes before each performance.

“I was born and brought up in Worthing and lived there all my life but I have recently moved to London. I went London for acting. A lot of the auditions are here and a lot of the jobs are here so I thought ‘Why not pack up my stuff and be here for when anything comes along?’ I've been here two or three months and I love it. I love all the hustle and the bustle of London but I do miss being by the sea! So it is going to be lovely to be back by the sea again for these shows.

“I did panto in Portsmouth with one of the guys who is actually playing Bottom in A Midsummer’s Nights Dream. I was in Puss In Boots at the Groundlings Theatre last Christmas and it was great. It was really good fun. And Pete happened to be in the company. He said he thought I would be a good Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream. I'm very tall like she is and she is witty and she's very cheeky and so am I! She's also a massive romantic. She's very desperate for Demetrius's attention. I think I am actually a bit of a romantic too and I can certainly do the cheekiness and bring that to the character as well.”

Bryony-Rose Brookman (contributed pic)

The play draws audiences of all ages into its magic, fairies, lovers and buffoons. Simple workmen attempt to create an epic drama to entertain the Duke and court at their wedding-day celebrations; young lovers attempt to elope through a Greek Forest where the King and Queen of the Fairies are at daggers drawn; and the mischievous Puck confuses everyone with his pranks

A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Globe last summer was actually the first Shakespeare play that Bryony-Rose has ever seen: “It was so magical. I was worried that I wouldn't understand it but it was actually the best thing I've ever seen. It was so amazing. It was just absolutely incredible.

“Shakespeare never really featured in our house so it was all totally new to me and I'm so glad that it's A Midsummer Night's Dream that we're doing now. I will certainly be taking inspiration from what I saw last year. I just loved the way they did the language, that it was so easy to understand, the way that they pinpointed the important words in the sentences.”

Bryony-Rose is also looking forward to playing the King’s daughter Perdita in The Winter's Tale.

“She is quite different to Helena. Helena is cheeky and quite desperate really but for Perdita it all comes very naturally to her. She is described as being as lovely as a flower. She is loving and she is very caring. It's going to be lovely to play the two different roles.”

It's certainly going to be a lot of work. Not the least of the challenges will be that while they are playing A Midsummer Night's Dream they will be rehearsing The Winter's Tale during the day.