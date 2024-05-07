Double the fun at Crowborough development's Spring Open Days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors will have the opportunity to view a variety of show homes and ready-to-move-into properties. Additionally, Dandara's sales team will be available to provide support and information on available incentives.

Located within a short drive of each other, buyers have the convenience of visiting both developments in a single day, allowing them to compare and determine which one best fits their needs. The ready-to-move-into homes feature options such as the four-bedroom Osbourne and the five-bedroom Blenheim, alongside a variety of show homes available across both sites, including The Chartwell, The Goodwood, The Gosford, and The Frogmore.

Dandara currently has a range of incentives on offer across both developments, which include ready-to-move bundles valued at up to £35,000, which can be used for Stamp Duty contributions, deposits, or mortgage contributions.

Pearmain Place Spring Open Day

Amy Wells, Sales Manager at Dandara South East, commented: “We're excited to announce our Spring open day, showcasing both of our Crowborough sites over the upcoming bank holiday weekend and the following week. The open day will offer an excellent opportunity for those in search of a new home to get a sneak peek into life at either development.

“With our knowledgeable sales team on hand, buyers can receive support and guidance on our extensive range of incentives, valued at up to £35,000. The open day will provide a fantastic opportunity to explore the area and decide which development best suits your needs.”

Crowborough benefits from a wide range of local amenities, including independent shops, restaurants, a Waitrose, Sainsbury’s local, a post office, health centre and a range of primary and secondary schools. There’s lots to do for sports lovers with a popular leisure centre with a swimming pool, Crowborough Beacon Golf Club and local football and running clubs nearby. Pearmain Place is a short drive from Crowborough train station with regular services to Uckfield and London.

Located 10 minutes away, Braeburn Fields offers the peace of the countryside and the fun of the seaside. With the A26 moments away for a trip to Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne beach 26 miles by car, there are plenty of days out to choose from. Perfect for families, Tiddlers Nursery, Sir Henry Fermor CofE and Beacon Academy are located nearby.

Dandara is currently selling a range of homes at Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields where a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes are available. Prices start at £495,000 for a three-bedroom detached home at Pearmain Place and £415,000 at Braeburn Fields for a 3 bedroom semi-detached home.