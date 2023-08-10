Drum roll for St Leonards group for blind and visually impaired people

Sitarist to the stars Baluji Shrivastav OBE has set up a new drumming group in St Leonards on Sea welcoming all blind and visually impaired people. Sessions will start September 11th with local big personality drumming legend and teacher Phil Little and singer Linn Davies from the Inner Vision Orchestra of blind musicians.

They are looking for participants to join them at the John Taplin Centre on Monday evenings at 7-9pm (meet and greet 6.30pm) for 10 weeks to start a friendly drumming band.

An extremely versatile performer and recording artist Phil has been playing drums for over fifty years. Attendees will be learning on congas, djembe, bongos and more and refreshments will be provided.