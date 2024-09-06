Drusillas Park releases 2-for-1 September Saver Discount Offer

The summer holidays may be over, but the fun doesn’t need to stop thanks to Drusillas’ Online September Saver Offer – where visitors can get 2 tickets for the price of one when they book in advance.

All online advance bookings for the Sussex Zoo Park between 9th - 22nd September will get one ticket entirely free with each full-paying individual!

Visitors looking to prolong the summer fun can enjoy standard Drusillas entry for two people and pay for just one ticket! No need for a discount code, simply choose our 2-for-1 September Saver ticket when you book online and enjoy a magical day out for half the price. The ideal way to cheer the kids up now they’re back at school that saves you £££s.

Guests will love spotting all the tiny babes born in the zoo’s summer baby boom, including adorable red-handed tamarin: Hendrix, cute capybara baby twins: Pumpkin and Swede, and dinky dwarf mongoose triplets – who were all born in July. Plus zoo ‘toddlers’, 1-year-old sloth Echo and black and white colobus monkey Pedro.

Fun for all the family at Drusillas Park

The zoo’s two animal walkthrough enclosures will be open – where you can get up close with the sweet sloths, curious lemurs, and mischievous monkeys. Head to Lori Landing to feed the lovely lorikeets, or take in the spectacular views of our Colobus monkey troop thanks to their stunning enclosure – new for 2024! And don't forget to waddle along to the penguin pool and watch the keeper feeding talks which run twice a day.

However, animals are only half the fun – go wild in huge adventure playgrounds, including Go Bananas!, a dedicated under 5s area, or take cover and grab a coffee during those rain showers in Amazon Adventure indoor soft play. Once little monkeys are done swinging, jumping and climbing they can get lost in the adventure maze, meet dinosaurs in Jurassic Jungle, and rack up some high scores in the free gaming arcade!

Drusillas also boasts seven fantastic rides - get your family-friendly thrills with unlimited rides on the Flying Cheetahs, the Hippopotabus, Safari Express Train, Jungle Jeeps, Amazon Skyrise, and Toucan Twister and finish your adventure with a magical ride on The Rainforest Carousel. Don't worry, if you can't choose your favourite animal to ride... keep coming back and take them all for a spin!

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open from 10am each day. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk