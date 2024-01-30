Duck your stress on World Wetlands Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This World Wetlands Day, 2 February 2024, you can duck the stress of modern living and visit your local wetland for a moment of calm.

Whether that’s by soaking up the stillness of a lake, following the path of a winding river or listening to the sound of waterbirds trumpeting over peaceful marshes, The Wildfowl and Wetland Trust research has shown that just ten minutes in a wetland setting can be enough to boost your mood, with those most stressed feeling the greatest benefit.

In a study by the Mental Health Foundation, 65% of people said that being near water was their favourite part of nature and improved their mental wellbeing.

WWT ARundel Wetland Centre wants everyone to experience these stress-busting superpowers for themselves, and to share a moment of calm with their friends and family in a wetland.

To get more people out in blue spaces on World Wetlands Day weekend, WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is offering free entry for a friend to any paying visitor or existing WWT member at the site on the weekend of 2-4 February 2024.

There’s an antidote to the stresses of modern life - it’s time spent in wetlands. This World Wetlands day duck the stress by strolling down a rippling river, skimming stones on a glassy lake or listening to the trumpeting of waterbirds soaring over peaceful marshes at Arundel Wetland Centre.

Special walks, talks and activities are running all World Wetland Day weekened at Arundel Wetland Centre:

Activity on Fri 2 Feb:

Activities on Sat 3 Feb & Sun 4 Feb:

Join our Guide from the Learning Team on a jaunt to three “hot” hides to spot winter migrants and regular residents on the reserve. Two walks - one morning one afternoon. Sign up at the admission desk. Toad Talk 11:30-12 noon: Prowling Arundel’s Mill Road at night to protect the small and vulnerable is WWT Arundel’s Toad Patrol! Arundel Wetland Centre staff and volunteers return under darkness when conditions are right to rescue toads at this official crossing point. Lizzy Pearce of the Arundel Toad Patrol will tell you all about patrolling and what you can do to keep wildlife hopping at this 20 minute talk! Drop-in on the day.

Prowling Arundel’s Mill Road at night to protect the small and vulnerable is WWT Arundel’s Toad Patrol! Arundel Wetland Centre staff and volunteers return under darkness when conditions are right to rescue toads at this official crossing point. Lizzy Pearce of the Arundel Toad Patrol will tell you all about patrolling and what you can do to keep wildlife hopping at this 20 minute talk! Drop-in on the day. Story time 12-12.30 pm: Cozy up, relax and listen to some Quentin Blake tales in our Swan Lake room, overlooking the Arun Riverlife lagoon, full of wintering ducks and geese. Pull up a floor cushion, sit with us and listen to the story of the Dancing Frog, The Heron and The Crane and Jack and Nancy, all illustrated by Quentin Blake. Ties in nicely with National Storytelling week.

Cozy up, relax and listen to some Quentin Blake tales in our Swan Lake room, overlooking the Arun Riverlife lagoon, full of wintering ducks and geese. Pull up a floor cushion, sit with us and listen to the story of the Dancing Frog, The Heron and The Crane and Jack and Nancy, all illustrated by Quentin Blake. Ties in nicely with National Storytelling week. Wild Art 1.30 -2.30 pm: Slow down and enjoy the calming views that surround you, try to capture the feeling in your own reed mud sketch - for children or those young at heart.

So duck the stress, and share a moment of calm at your local wetland centre this World Wetlands Day and bring a friend for free!