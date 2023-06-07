Durrington Festival 2023 is expected to feature the biggest carnival procession yet, alongside a traditional village fayre.

Committed to promoting all the good in Durrington, this will be the 21st festival and it will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Pond Lane Recreation Ground.

Expect the usual village fayre, a traditional fun fair and arena events. Look out for the car show, dog show, charities, businesses, food vendors, treats and a fire breather.

The festival is also bringing back evening entertainment this year, with The Majors, a fantastic retro band playing retro music, live from 7.30pm.

Members of the St Symphorian's and New Life Church float at the 2019 festival. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190295-2

Jack Clements, chair, said: "It'll be a great day and night for all the family. This year, our carnival procession is the biggest we have ever seen. The arena events are packed with exciting groups showcasing their expertise."

The procession will leave Equiniti car park at 1.15pm and make its way along Yeoman Road, Romany Road and New Road before entering the park.