Easebourne to host Picnic in the Park

Picnic in the Park is set to return to Easebourne with many fabulous events and activities for the whole family.

Picnic in the Park is back and this year will take place on Saturday September 3 from 12pm to 4pm.

The event will have live music from local rising star Ellie Baker and the fantastic trio Yukon Bass.

The event will also have many local vendors for guests to go to, including, Dylan’s Ice-cream, Pinders Patisserie and St Mary’s will be preparing teas and coffees.

The Parish Council will also be giving away free soft drinks to the young ones and will have their infamous Tombola to raise funds for future Park facilities.

Also joining the fun at the Picnic in the Park will be the Guides with their Face Painting team and the School PTA.