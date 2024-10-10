East Dean & Friston Cricket Club helps Ex-Forces member launch new ghost walks business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Dean’s rich history and chilling ghost stories are being brought to life through the launch of East Dean Ghost Walks, a new experience created by Larry, prostate cancer survivor and ex-forces member of East Dean & Friston Cricket Club where he serves as an umpire. Larry’s entrepreneurial journey is a heartwarming tale of community support and personal resilience.

The idea for the ghost walks emerged during a pivotal conversation at the East Dean village fete. Larry, who was struggling to find stable and meaningful employment, confided in a fellow cricket club member about his personal struggle to adapt to civilian life. That moment of honesty led to a conversation over dinner at the local Tiger Inn, where the seeds of the ghost walk business were planted.

Reflecting on the discussion, Jason Woodford, the club’s Chairman said, “Larry has been through a lot, but he’s got such a great spirit and a fantastic ability to tell stories. We realized that East Dean’s history, especially its ghostly tales, could be a perfect fit for him. The idea just clicked.”

In the following weeks, Larry dedicated himself to researching local ghost stories, smuggling history, and other folklore from East Dean and the surrounding areas. With help from the local community, including a website built as a gift by local designer Adam Lee, Larry crafted a memorable and entertaining ghost walk experience that promises to both thrill and educate.

Larry Gray of East Dean Ghost Walks meets his guests on East Dean Green, outside the Tiger Inn

“I’ve always had a passion for local history and storytelling,” Larry said. “Bringing these stories to life has been incredibly rewarding, and the support from the cricket club and the community has been amazing.”

The cricket club’s reputation for being more than just a sporting venue played a crucial role in Larry’s new start. As a club that values the mental health benefits of social connection, members of East Dean & Friston Cricket Club have consistently supported Larry, both personally and professionally, helping him navigate the challenges of starting a new business.

East Dean Ghost Walks has already begun welcoming its first customers on Friday and Saturday evenings. For the upcoming Halloween season, Larry is organizing a Halloween costume competition in collaboration with a local charity shop, and a special Halloween hotel stay package in partnership with a nearby hotel.

The walks provide a thrilling journey through East Dean’s history, from chilling ghost stories to tales of smuggling, all set in the picturesque landscape of the South Downs. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Larry’s storytelling and the rich history of the area promise an unforgettable experience.

About East Dean & Friston Cricket Club - East Dean & Friston Cricket Club is a welcoming and inclusive hub for the community, committed to offering more than just sports. With an appreciation of mental well-being and the value of social engagement, the club is a place where friendships are formed, and new opportunities are created. In addition to the joy of playing cricket.

About East Dean Ghost Walks - East Dean Ghost Walks offers a unique and atmospheric tour through the history and hauntings of East Dean. Led by Larry, the walks blend eerie folklore with real historical events, creating a captivating experience for all. Walks leave the Tiger Inn on Friday and Saturday evenings at 6pm and places cost £10. Bookings can be made on www.eastdeanghostwalks.com or before 5.45pm in East Dean.

For more information or to book a ghost walk, visit www.eastdeanghostwalks.com or follow East Dean Ghost Walks on all the social media channels at @eastdeanghostwalks