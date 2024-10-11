East Dean Ghost Walks announce Halloween costume competition in partnership with Relate charity shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get Ready for Spooky Fun and Creative Costumes with Prizes from Local Businesses – East Dean Ghost Walks is thrilled to announce its 2024 Halloween Costume Competition, in partnership with the Relate charity shops in Meads and Seaford, to bring spooky style and community spirit together.

East Dean Ghost Walks is thrilled to announce its 2024 Halloween Costume Competition. This year, we're inviting participants to shop for their haunting Halloween looks at Relate charity shops in The Meads, Eastbourne or Seaford, where special window displays are now in place to inspire your creativity. The shops are stocked with high quality and reasonably priced second-hand clothes for men and women, making it easy to create the perfect spooky look while supporting a great cause.

**How to Enter:**

To enter, participants, who need to be 18+ of age, must purchase or put together their Halloween costume from one of the Relate charity shops where an entry ticket will be provided at the till. Once ready, snap a picture of your spooky attire showing the entry ticket number and post it on Instagram, tagging **@relatemeads** or **@relateseaford** and **@eastdeanghostwalks**. Don’t forget to use the hashtag **#2024EastDeanHalloween**!

Larry Gray announcing the 2024 Halloween costume competition in the Tiger Inn

On Halloween night, Thursday 31st October at 5pm, all entrants are invited to gather in East Dean, where our lead Ghost Walk guide, Larry Gray, will judge the eerie ensembles in person. Four lucky winners will take home amazing prizes:

- **1st Prize**: A Halloween hamper filled with local spirits

- **2nd Prize**: A personal ghost walk for you and six friends

- **3rd Prize**: A Christmas gifts package, donated by Relate

And an additional ‘Most Creative Instagram Post’ prize which will be a £50 meal voucher donated by the Tiger Inn.

Following the costume judging, all entrants will be invited to join a special Halloween ghost walk around East Dean, where the spooky atmosphere of the village will come alive.

Larry Gray, Lead Ghostly Guide for East Dean Ghost Walks said, “Halloween is always an exciting time in East Dean, and this year we’re thrilled to collaborate with Relate to not only encourage creativity but also to support the vital work they do. We’re looking forward to seeing some truly haunting costumes!”

Jayne Ennis, Relate’s Shop Manager in The Meads, Eastbourne and Seaford said, “Relate's East Sussex shops are really excited to support East Dean Ghost Walks for this fabulous event. East Dean is the perfect place to bring people together for some spooky fun.”

Head over to Relate in Meads, Eastbourne, or Seaford to start planning your costume today, and join us for a spine-chilling Halloween celebration!

**For more information, visit** www.eastdeanghostwalks.com

**Contact:** [email protected] / 07837 343680 @eastdeanghostwalks on Instagram and Facebook

About East Dean Ghost Walks - East Dean Ghost Walks offers a unique and atmospheric tour through the history and hauntings of East Dean. Led by Larry, the walks blend eerie folklore with real historical events, creating a captivating experience for all. Walks leave the Tiger Inn on Friday and Saturday evenings at 6pm and places cost £10. Bookings can be made on www.eastdeanghostwalks.com or before 5.45pm in East Dean.