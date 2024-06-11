East Grinstead Choral Society join La Traviata tour

Beren Fidan © Nick Rutter

Barefoot Opera’s imaginative new production of La Traviata, which comes as part of its annual Young Artists Tour, promises to “pull at the heart strings with a dynamic, vibrant take on Verdi’s classic tale of love and loss.”

The 12-night tour goes across the south-east and London in early summer and autumn. Artistic director Jenny Miller is marshalling an international cast, featuring rising star Turkish soprano Beren Kader Fidan as Violetta and South African-born tenor Tylor Lamani as Alfredo, plus musical accompaniment from the Barefoot Band. People from choirs and schools across Kent, Sussex and London are taking part in several of the shows.

Dates include: St John’s the Evangelist, St. Leonards-on-sea – Friday, June 21 (featuring Voiceworks choir and Bexhill College); Crowhurst Place, Lingfield – Saturday, June 22 (outdoor performance featuring East Grinstead Choral Society and Imberhorne School); Rye Creative Centre – Saturday, June 29 (featuring the Marsh Choir); and Findon Place, West Sussex – Friday, July 19 (outdoor performance featuring Harmonessence Choirs and Voices, and Brighton and Hove Sixth Form College).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Living life on her own terms, glamorous Violetta falls in love with young poet Alfredo. But their intoxicating romance takes a devastating turn when Violetta becomes the target of society’s double standards. Faced with an impossible choice, she sacrifices what may be her only chance of real love. When all is revealed, will it be too late?

“Barefoot Opera’s Young Artists Tour returns this year with one of the world’s most popular opera’s, Verdi’s La Traviata. A riveting, devastating love story, its plot has inspired Hollywood movies from Pretty Woman to Moulin Rouge whilst the beautiful melodies have been the soundtrack to countless TV commercials. Taking in themes of scandal, hypocrisy and toxic masculinity, the opera is no doubt as relevant today as it ever was.”

Based in St. Leonards-on-sea and London, Barefoot Opera was founded in 2011 to produce high-quality, inclusive performances, train emerging young professionals, and engage new audiences and participants.

Jenny added: “It’s a delight to bring our production of La Traviata to venues, towns and cities new to our company as well as our regular destinations. Our incredible cast of established and up-and-coming singers will thrill opera fans and newcomers alike. We’re working with young director Alfie Chesney and Michael Spenceley, who are co-directing the show. Both have impressed with their drive and determination to bring this daring interpretation of this classic opera to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“La Traviata is given Barefoot Opera’s signature twist with physical theatre, movement and stripped-back staging whilst the cast are accompanied by a small group of musicians on piano, clarinet, double bass and accordion, collectively known as the Barefoot Band.

"Aiming to capture the essence of the opera and create an intimacy with the audience, the band will perform a new interpretation of Verdi’s score, rearranged by long-term Barefoot Opera collaborator, musical director Laurence Panter.

“Audiences can also expect to see people from local choirs and schools performing on the stage alongside the professional cast for the overture and famous first chorus. Participants include singers from the Marsh Choir in Rye, Tunbridge Wells Choral Society, Hackney Voices in London…and many more.”