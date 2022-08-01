East Preston & Kingston Horticultural Society: Flower show and village fête in East Preston includes fun dog show

There are competitions in baking, handicraft, photography, flowers, fruit and vegetables. Entertainment includes Robbie the Magician and Lancing Brass Band, plus there is a fun dog show, ice cream van, sideshows, stalls, raffle, tombola and tea with delicious cakes.
Admission is free to exhibitors, or £1 adults, 50p children, under-fives free.
Read More
See also: Morrisons Littlehampton: Littlehampton firefighters ready to clean up mucky motors at annual car wash
Schedules available at Kerry’s in Sea Road, East Preston, or call Prim Buckley on 01903 782191. PDF of schedule is on the websit https://celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs
Entries must be submitted by 4pm on Wednesday, August 3.