East Preston & Kingston Horticultural Society: Flower show and village fête in East Preston includes fun dog show

East Preston & Kingston Horticultural Society is holding a flower show and village fête on Saturday from 2pm at the Village Hall complex and Warren Recreation Ground, Sea Road, East Preston.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 1st August 2022, 10:13 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 10:13 am

There are competitions in baking, handicraft, photography, flowers, fruit and vegetables. Entertainment includes Robbie the Magician and Lancing Brass Band, plus there is a fun dog show, ice cream van, sideshows, stalls, raffle, tombola and tea with delicious cakes.

Admission is free to exhibitors, or £1 adults, 50p children, under-fives free.

Lancing Brass Band will be on Warren Recreation Ground, along with Robbie the Magician, a fun dog show, ice cream van, sideshows, stalls, raffle, tombola and tea with delicious cakes. Photo by Derek Martin DM21081217a

Schedules available at Kerry’s in Sea Road, East Preston, or call Prim Buckley on 01903 782191. PDF of schedule is on the websit https://celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs

Entries must be submitted by 4pm on Wednesday, August 3.

