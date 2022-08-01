East Preston & Kingston Horticultural Society: Flower show and village fête in East Preston includes fun dog show

There are competitions in baking, handicraft, photography, flowers, fruit and vegetables. Entertainment includes Robbie the Magician and Lancing Brass Band, plus there is a fun dog show, ice cream van, sideshows, stalls, raffle, tombola and tea with delicious cakes.

Admission is free to exhibitors, or £1 adults, 50p children, under-fives free.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancing Brass Band will be on Warren Recreation Ground, along with Robbie the Magician, a fun dog show, ice cream van, sideshows, stalls, raffle, tombola and tea with delicious cakes. Photo by Derek Martin DM21081217a

Also in the news: Castle Goring: See inside historic Worthing house that has just sold in days

Schedules available at Kerry’s in Sea Road, East Preston, or call Prim Buckley on 01903 782191. PDF of schedule is on the websit https://celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs