East Sussex city named in top UK destinations for 'dogcation'

Pet Insurance company Petsure have conducted a study to find out the best coastal locations for a ‘dogcation’ this summer.

Petsure conducted comprehensive research to identify the most pooch-perfect destinations across the UK. They analysed 40 popular holiday locations, ranking them based on several dog-friendly criteria. These included the percentage of dog-friendly hotels, restaurants, spas, and pubs, the number of vets in the local area, and the availability of dog-friendly hikes and cottages.

At first place on the list of the best place for a ‘dogcation’ is Lymington. This town offers a large 60% of dog-friendly hotels, ensuring plenty of accommodation options for pet owners. Lymington is also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, boasting 169 dog-friendly hikes.

In addition to this, around 68% of its pubs and bars welcome dogs, making it an ideal to find a spot to relax after a day of exploring.

The town further caters to canine companions with 44% of its spas being dog-friendly. Pet owners can also rest easy knowing that there are 35 vets within a 20-mile radius and eight dog-friendly cottages available.

Brighton ranked seventh on the list. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and seaside charm, the East Sussex city stands out for having the most dog-friendly spas overall, making it an solid destination for pampered pooches.

The city also offers 30 dog-friendly hikes, with 39% of pubs and bars that are dog-friendly. As well as this, 33% of hotels are dog-friendly, ensuring both dogs and their owners can enjoy a delightful stay.

For more details on the best places for a dogcation in the UK, visit Petsure's full research.