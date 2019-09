East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday, September 27, to Thursday, October 3

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

COMEDY

Eddie Izzard – Wunderbar: Friday to Sunday, 8pm, £31.50, £46.50, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday to Sunday, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Ian Stone, Alfie Brown, Rich Wilson, MC Zoe Lyons, Sean McLoughlin, Rich Wilson, Njambi McGrath and Caroline Maybe. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

GIGS

COCKER: 7.45pm, £20-£22, Civic Centre, Uckfield, www.civiccentreuckfield.com. A tribute to the late, great UK rock, soul and blues artist Joe Cocker. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/event/464918.

CREED BRATTON – AN EVENING OF COMEDY & MUSIC: 7pm, £13.50, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

MATERIALS X GIRLS AGAINST: 11pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club night. Girls Against is the all-female charity leading the movement against sexual harassment in UK nightlife.

MORE FYAH!! – JAH YOUTH SOUND: 11pm, £7.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

PETE TONG (DJ SET): 11pm-4am, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

STAGE

A Woman of No Importance: Starring Liza Goddard. Until September 28, 7.30pm, Sat at 2.30pm as well, tickets from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. A Woman of No Importance was the first production in Classic Spring’s celebrated Wilde season in the West End and is the first to tour the UK. The show stars national treasure Liza Goddard along with the much loved Roy Hudd, Isla Blair, Emma Amos and Katy Stephens.

DRAG YOU UNDER THE BUS: 7.30pm, £20, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A weird and wonderful caberet show.

SQUARE GO: Friday and Saturday, 8pm, £15.50 (£12 conc), Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. The unmissable, Fringe First award-winning show from Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Night, 8pm (doors 7.30pm), £10-£12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

BOOGIE WONDERLAND – 70S DISCO: 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Bye Bye Baby: 7.30pm, £19.50, Civic Centre, Uckfield, www.civiccentreuckfield.com. A full theatre show covering the journey of the Four Seasons.

THE OFFICIAL BOUNDARY BRIGHTON AFTERPARTY: 11pm-4am, £12-£15, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

OTHER

Hydrocracker Masterclass: Self-taping, 10am-4pm, £20 per class, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709. Ever wanted to get better at filming yourself on your phone? Whether it is for self-tape auditions, making short films or for fun then this is for you.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

GIGS

GUITARS SAVE LIVES: 7.30pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. An evening of rocking music and conversation with the New Note Strummers and guests.

Rip It Up – The 70s: 2.30pm & 7.45pm, tickets from £27.65, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. Join Olympic champion Louis Smith, Rachel Stevens (S Club 7), Melody Thornton (Pussycat Dolls) and Lee Ryan (Blue) for a groovy evening of singing and dancing.

Stuart Bligh (of The Big Blue): 3.30pm-5.30pm, free, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

OTHER

THE BRILLIANT BRIGHTON DRAWATHON: 11.30am, adults £6, kids £4, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Seven of the country’s top illustrators will be picking up their pens and competing in a fabulous, fun-filled Drawathon.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

GIGS

BLUE CAMEL CLUB: 7pm, £5, (£1 carers), Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. The biggest party for learning disabled people and their friends.

STAGE

Bradley Wiggins – An Evening With: 7pm, tickets from £36.65, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com.

ROSE MCGOWAN’S PLANET 9: 7.30pm, £20, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Join Funzing for the new show by best-selling author, actress and activist Rose McGowan.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

COMEDY

Brydon, Mack and Mitchell: Tuesday to Thursday, 8pm, £42, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709.

STAND-UP HISTORY BRIGHTON: 8pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

ZOE LYONS – NO GODS NO GOLF: 7.30pm, free, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Join comedian Zoe and a brilliant cast for the radio record of her brand new BBC R4 sitcom.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

COMEDY

CARDIAC COMEDY 7: 8pm, £18, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Ticket sales will be split between The British Heart Foundation and The Somerville Foundation.

COMIC BABY BOOM: 7pm and 9pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Lineup TBC.

GIGS

ARCADE HEARTS: Plus support, 7pm, £7, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

Tom Gates Live on Stage: Wednesday to Saturday 7.30pm, Thurs 1.30pm, Fri 10.30pm, Sat 2pm Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

COMEDY

Comedy Night: 8pm, £10-£12, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Markus Birdman, Omid Singh, Alex Kealy and Richard Spalding. Special guest MC Sally-Anne Hayward.

GIGS

SLEEP: 7pm, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.40, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Wed & Thu 1.40, 5.00, 7.50. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Sat 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 8.20; Sun 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Mon & Tue 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 8.20; Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.40, 7.30. Hustlers (15) Fri-Thu 3.10, 5.50, 8.30. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.30, 4.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 12.50, 4.30, 8.10; Wed & Thu 1.20, 4.30, 8.10. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Sat & Sun 4.00, 6.20, 8.40. Ready Or Not (18) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.15, 6.40, 9.00; Sat 11.30, 1.50, 4.15, 6.40, 9.00. The Goldfinch (tbc) Fri-Thu 1.00, 4.20, 7.40. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.40. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Sat 7.30. Movies For Juniors: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20, 1.10. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (12A) Mon 7.00. Unlimited Screening: Judy (12A) Tue 7.45. Judy (12A) Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.10, 8.00.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dementia Friendly Screening: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 11.00. The Farewell (PG) Fri 1.45, 4.00; Sat 3.15; Sun 5.30; Mon 3.30, 8.45; Tue 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue 1.00; Thu 11.00; Big Scream: Wed 12.30. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Fri 6.30; Sat 1.00, 9.00; Sun 8.00; Mon 1.15; Tue 3.30; Wed 8.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri 8.45; Sat 5.30; Sun 2.15. Kids’ Club: Hercules (1997) (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Everything’s Rosie: Twigs, Camera, Action (U) Mon 12.00. Vintage Sundays: Touch Of Evil (12A) Sun 12.00. Best Before Death + Bill Drummond Live Performance (12A) Mon 6.00. Judy (12A) Tue 8.30; Wed 3.00, 5.45; Silver Screen: Thu 1.15, 4.00. Wise Children (15) Thu 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Mon 1.50, 4.45, 6.10; Wed 1.50, 4.45; Thu 1.35, 4.25, 6.10. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 9.00; Sun 8.30. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 5.35; Sun 5.00; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.10. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 3.00, 8.25; Sun 2.30, 8.00; Thu 3.00. Hustlers (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 3.10, 6.00; Sun 2.35, 5.30; Mon, Wed & Thu 6.00. Kids Crew: Aladdin (PG) Sat 10.10. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 12.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 12.30; Sun 12.00. The Lion King (PG) Sat 12.50; Sun 12.00. Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (12A) Mon 8.00. Silver Screen: Tolkien (12A) Wed 10.10. Judy (12A) Wed 6.25; Thu 8.25. Roger Waters Us + Them (15) Wed 8.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Movies Make Memories: The Wizard Of Oz (U) Fri 2.00. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat 11.00, 2.15; Sun 2.15. Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (12A) Mon 7.45. Placido Domingo 50th Anniversary Concert (tbc) Tue 7.30. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Goldfinch (15) Fri 1.30, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 1.30, 4.45, 8.00; Sun, Mon & Wed 2.15, 8.00; Tue 2.15, 5.15; Thu 2.00, 8.00. Ad Astra (12A) Fri 12.30, 8.15; Sat 8.45; Sun 8.30; Mon 3.00, 5.30; Tue 8.30; Wed 5.30; Thu 2.45, 8.15. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Wed 12.15, 3.00; Sat 10.45, 3.45; Sun 5.30; Mon 12.15, 6.00; Tue 2.45, 8.00; Thu 12.00, 5.15. The Farewell (PG) Fri & Wed 3.30, 5.45; Sat 1.30, 6.30; Sun 1.30, 5.45; Mon 3.15, 8.45; Tue 12.00, 5.45; Thu 3.15, 5.45; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. The Last Tree (15) Fri & Wed 6.00; Sat 9.00; Sun 6.30; Mon & Thu 8.30; Tue 8.15. Hotel Mumbai (15) Fri & Wed 8.15; Sat 6.15; Sun 3.45; Mon 5.45; Tue & Thu 5.30. Roger Waters Us + Them (PG) Wed 8.30. Dirty Harry (15) Sun 8.45. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Tue 1.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Sat 1.45. To Kill A Mockingbird (PG) Thu 11.00. Astro Kid (PG) Sat & Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film October 19.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film October 10.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.30, 2.20, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 11.30, 3.10, 5.35, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 10.00, 6.00; Mon 11.30, 2.20, 5.50; Tue 11.00, 2.20, 5.50, 8.35; Wed 11.00, 2.20, 5.50; Thu 2.20, 5.50; Parent & Baby: Thu 11.30. Ad Astra (12A) Fri 11.15, 2.10, 8.25; Sat 12.45, 3.25, 8.25; Sun 5.45, 8.25; Mon 11.15, 2.10, 5.15, 8.25; Tue 11.15, 1.40, 8.25; Wed 11.15, 1.40, 8.25; Thu 2.10, 8.25; Parent & Baby: Thu 11.15. Hotel Mumbai (15) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 5.45; Sat 3.0, 5.45; Sun 8.35; Mon 11.00, 2.00, 5.30; Tue 10.45, 4.15; Wed 10.45, 4.45; Thu 4.30; Parent & Baby: Thu 11.00. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 12.30. Picture House Members Only Screening:Judy (12A) Tue 6.00. Judy (12A) Wed & Thu 6.00, 8.30. The Third Man: 70th Anniversary Screening (PG) Sun 7.30. The Edge (15) Mon 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Wonder Park (PG) Sat 10.30. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Fri 6.30, 8.45; Sat 8.45. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Sun 2.00, 2.15. Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (PG) Mon 8.15. Placido Domingo 50th Anniversary Concert (PG) Tue 2.00, 7.30. Roger Waters: Us + Them (15) Wed 8.00. Wise Children (15) Thu 7.30.

