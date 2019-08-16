East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, August 16-22

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: A selection of top UK and international comedians. Friday to Sunday, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Prince Abdi, Ola, Jeff Innocent, MC Stephen Grant, Emma Shaw and Lee Hudson. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

A MIGHTY BOOSH TRIBUTE – THROUGH TIME AND SPACE: 11pm, £6, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Boolin, Scuffle and Tigers and Flies: 8pm, £3 on the door or £4 with raffle ticket. Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230 One special night of live music.

FREE JUNGLE RAVE W/ DILLINJA: 11pm-4am, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. DILLINJA – 100% Jungle Set (Valve/Metalheadz), Kleu (AudioPorn/Born on Road), X Nation (Originate/Jungle Alliance), Keezee (Kode 5/Broken Beats), Jungle Junkie (Jungle Rollerz), Cropz (Rollaz). Hosted by Junior Red and Deefa. Room 2: Audio Assault residents.

SUSPICIOUSLY ELVIS: 7pm, £15.80, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. A spokesperson said: “On the 41st anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, Suspiciously Elvis returns to Concorde 2 with his full live band, not to be missed by any Elvis fan. Playing two hours of the very best of the King. With deejay ‘Dave Mumbles’ spinning rock ’n’ roll tunes. Plus the two best dressed Elvis’s on the night win a bottle of wine”

The Grand Nowhere – The Grand Summer Ball: 8pm, £5, Latest Music Bar, Manchester Street, 01273 687171. Featuring The Grand Nowhere, Naipia, Raffles and Swoon.

The Koils + Sumerian Kyngs: 8pm, free, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

WALK LIKE A MAN: 7.30pm, £20-£22, Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT), Dyke Road, Brighton, www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk. A musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

GIGS

MARTIN KEMP – BACK TO THE 80S PARTY: 8pm, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. Spandau Ballet star ‘Martin Kemp’ will be taking to the decks to spin all the best of the hits from the ’80s.

Suspiciously Elvis: 8.15pm, £15, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

STAGE

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS: Folksy Theatre, £10-£12, 7pm, Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT), Dyke Road, Brighton, www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

STAGE

ALI BABA AND THE FORTY THIEVES: 1pm, £10-£14, Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT), Dyke Road, Brighton, www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk. Suitable for ages five and up. Adapted by Oliver Gray, this production is packed with cliff-hangers, larger-than-life characters, laughs galore.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

STAGE

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: Tickets from £13. Wednesday to Saturday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

THE MILL ON THE FLOSS: Wednesday to Saturday, £9-£12, 7pm (Sat mat 2pm), Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT), Dyke Road, Brighton, www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

GIGS

LE BEAT BESPOKE PRESENTS: The Rifles, 7pm, £20, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “After last year’s sell-out show we welcome back the full original line-up of Joel Stoker, Lucas Crowther, Rob Pyne and Grant Marsh, performing songs from the five brilliant albums and numerous singles live at the intimate Komedia, Brighton.”

SOUL STRIPPED SESSIONS BRIGHTON – VOL. 2: 7.30pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Soul Stripped Sessions is a unique live music experience featuring only the finest hand-picked female soulful singer-songwriters.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.40. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 10.40, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Tue 10.40, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 7.40. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.20, 5.20, 8.20; Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.40, 8.40. Good Boys (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Wed & Thu 3.50, 6.10, 8.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri & Sat 11.10, 1.10, 2.40, 4.40, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10, 9.40; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.10, 1.10, 2.40, 4.40, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10; Wed & Thu 1.10, 4.40, 7.00, 8.10. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.20; Wed & Thu 10.30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.10; Wed & Thu 4.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.10, 12.10; Sun 10.10; Thu 10.00, 12.10. The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 11.20, 1.00, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 10.10. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.10. Uglydolls (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.30, 1.50; Wed & Thu 10.50, 1.20. Unlimited Screening: Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15) Tue 8.00. Angel Has Fallen (15) Wed & Thu 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 7.40, 8.50.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri 12.30, 4.15, 8.00; Sat 1.00, 5.00, 9.00; Sun 3.30, 7.30; Mon 12.15, 4.00, 7.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 3.00, 7.00. Kids’ Club: Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups – The Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Hopster Showtime Summer Adventures (U) Mon 11.00. Autism Friendly: Dumbo (PG) Sun 9.45. Vintage Sundays: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (12A) Sun 12.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 11.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00; Sun 1.30. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri-Thu 1.00. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri-Thu 3.25. The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.35. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri-Tue 5.10, 8.00; Wed & Thu 5.10. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 4.20, 7.50; Sun 3.50, 7.20. Uglydolls (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.50; Sat 2.15; Sun 11.20. Good Boys (15) Fri-Thu 6.15, 8.30. Kids Crew: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.20. Angel Has Fallen (15) Wed & Thu 8.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Adventure Boyz (PG) Fri 11.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45; Mon & Tue 2.15; Wed & Thu 7.45. Apollo 11 (U) Mon & Tue 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film September 20.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat & Wed 1.45, 5.15, 7.30; Sun 1.00, 4.15, 7.30; Mon 1.45, 5.15, 7.45; Tue 2.00, 5.15, 7.45, Thu 1.45, 5.15, 7.45. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.00, 8.30; Sun 3.45, 8.15; Tue 5.30, 8.30. Transit (12A) Fri & Sat 3.00, 5.30; Sun 3.15, 5.30; Mon 4.00, 6.30; Tue 3.15; 5.45; Wed & Thu 2.45, 5.30. Horrible Histories: The Move – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri 11.00, 11.30, 2.00; Sat 11.00, 11.30; Sun 10.45; 11.00; Mon 11.30, 1.30, 2.00; Tue 11.30, 12.30, 1.30; Wed & Thu 1.30; Relaxed: Sat 2.15. Playmobil (U) Fri 12.30; Mon & Thu 11.00; Wed 11.15; Relaxed Sat 11.15; Tue 11.00; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15. Midsommar (18) Fri & Sat 7.45; Sun 8.00. Playtime (U) Sun 1.30; Tue 8.15. Notorious (U) Sun 6.00. Penny Slinger: Out Of The Shadows (PG) Mon 8.45; Wed & Thu 8.15. The Adventures Of Robin Hood (U) Wed 11.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Phone for details of the next film.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film September 14.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri & Sat 4.45, 5.30, 8.00; Sun-Thu 5.30, 8.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri 11.00, 1.15; Sat 10.45, 1.10; Sun 11.00, 1.30; Mon 10.15, 1.30; Tue 12.25, 12.45, 3.00; Wed 10.00, 12.15, 2.30; Thu 10.45, 2.00. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri 6.00, 8.35; Sat 3.30, 8.35; Sun 4.00, 8.35; Mon-Thu 5.30, 8.35. The Lion King (PG) Fri 11.15, 2.00, 3.30; Sat 12.30, 3.00, 6.00; Sun 10.30, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; Mon 11.00, 12.30, 3.00, 3.45; Tue 10.30, 12.30, 3.00, 5.15; Wed 10.30, 12.30, 3.00, 4.45; Thu 11.00, 12.30, 3.00, 4.15. Toy Story 4 (PG) Fri & Mon 10.45, 1.00, 3.15; Sat 10.15, 12.25, 2.35; Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.20, 1.00, 3.15. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Sat 8.30; Mon 8.20. Woodstock (15) Sun 6.45. Kings Of Summer (15) Mon 6.15. Rudolph Nureyev And Margot Fonteyn In Swan Lake (PG) Tue 8.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Wonder Park (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Aida (12A) Wed 7.30. National Theatre Live Encore: Small Island (15) Thu 7.15.

