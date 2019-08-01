East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, August 2-8

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

COMEDY

Stones In His Pockets: Until Saturday, 7.45pm. Sat 2.30pm. Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

GIGS

Indigo CLUB: Pride Weekend Special 2019. 7.30pm, £10, Latest Music Bar, Manchester Street, 01273 687171. Live music from Greymatter, plus comedy from Hannah Brackenbury and The Short & Girlie Show – plus special guest host Ali H.

Matthews Southern Comfort: 8pm, £20, Hailsham Pavilion, hailshampavilion.co.uk. Remembering Woodstock.

STRICTLY BANGERS X MATERIALS PRIDE PARTY: 11pm, £5, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of strictly bangers to celebrate Brighton’s biggest weekend.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

COMMUNITY

WEALD ON THE FIELD: 11am-7pm, Luxford Field, Uckfield.

GIGS

GAL PALS – PRIDE: 11pm, £10, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “Once again Gal Pals will be taking over the Komedia for Brighton Pride, bringing you the best queer gal party in town with two rooms of music and an all womxn and non-binary line up, including DJ sets from Nimmo, Heavenly and Emily Meow (Polyglamorous).”

PRIDE W/ MELLA DEE: 11pm-4am, £20, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311. A delightful disco and house party. A spokesperson said: “Headlining is Mella Dee, a producer defined by a willingness to experiment with a wide range of sounds, concepts and landscapes, has never limited himself in his approach to making music. Named one of Mixmag’s ‘Stars of the year’ for 2018 it’s with much pleasure that we can welcome the man himself to Concorde in August.”

OTHER

Brighton and Hove Pride Open Day: 10.30am–4pm, free, cafe bar, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Music, drinks, face painting, badge making, craft workshops and a relaxed (low sensory) area.

DONUT’S PRIDE STREET PARTy: £3, 5pm, Concorde 2, 01273 673311.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

FILM

PETER TATCHELL – ACTIVIST: 4pm premiere of the film. Latest Music Bar, Manchester Street, 01273 687171. Directed by Latest Bill and Andrew Kay. Personal Appearance and Q&A with Peter Tatchell. Free of charge, www.wegottickets.com/event/476621 (ticketed event). Donations to the Peter Tatchell Foundation. 7.30pm – premiere of the film Lesbian Legends – the story of Siren. Q and A with the group followed by a performance. 9pm Siren, £8, www.wegottickets.com/event/476467.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

GIGS

Brighton Groove Project: 8.30pm, free, Latest Music Bar, 01273 687171. An acid jazz and funk fusion jam night open to all musicians.

STAGE

Tabby McTat: Monday and Tuesday, August 5-6. Tickets from £16, Mon 1pm and 4pm, Tue 10.30am and 1.30pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

OTHER

Action For Happiness: 6.45pm, free, Latest Music Bar, Manchester Street, 01273 687171. Tom Veryzer from Extinction Rebellion will be giving an interactive talk about the Extinction Rebellion movement.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

GIGS

DEAD KENNEDYS: 7.30pm-11pm, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311. A night with one of the most popular and important American hardcore punk bands of all time.

GOSPELOKE: 7pm, from £10, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “Ever wanted to sound like Tina or Whitney on the mic? Have you always dreamt of singing on stage, unleashing your hidden diva in front of adoring fans with a live gospel choir backing you up? Then Gospeloke, Brighton’s first gospel style knees-up, is most definitely for you.”

OTHER

Mary Poppin’s Day: 11am-3pm, £25, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Activities for kids aged 7-11.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Movies For Juniors: Charming (PG) Fri-Thu 10.10. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri-Thu 11.00, 12.00, 2.00, 3.00, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri-Thu 12.15, 2.30, 4.45. Movies For Juniors: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.20, 8.10; Sun 2.10, 5.20, 8.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.30, 3.50, 6.10, 8.30; Sun 11.50, 1.30, 3.50, 6.10, 8.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 10.20, 11.30, 1.10, 2.20, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Sun 10.30, 1.10, 2.20, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Wed 10.30, 11.30, 1.20, 2.20, 4.30, 5.30, 8.20. Autism Friendly Screening: The Lion King (PG) Sun 11.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri-Thu 12.20, 2.40, 5.10. Yesterday (12A) Fri-Thu 7.40. Bring The Soul: The Movie (PG) Wed 7.30.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Animals (15) Fri, Sat & Wed 3.30, 8.30; Sun 7.30; Mon 3.00, 5.30; Tue 9.10; HOH Subtitled: Sun 2.15; Thu 8.30; Silver Screen: Tue 4.15; Thu 3.30. Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (12A) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 6.00; Sun 5.00; Tue 6.45. The Current War (12A) Fri & Sat 1.00; Mon 12.30; Silver Screen: Tue 1.45; Thu 1.00; Big Scream: Wed 1.00. Kids’ Club: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Ted My First Cinema (U) Mon 11.00. Vintage Sundays: The Endless Summer (U) Sun 12.00. Django Unchained (18) Mon 8.00.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld At The Beacon (0330 333 4444): Movies For Juniors: Charming (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.50, 12.00, 2.00, 3.00, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 12.00, 2.00, 3.00, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00. Horrible Histories: The Movie – The Rotten Romans (PG) Fri-Thu 12.40, 2.50, 5.10. Movies For Juniors: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri-Thu 10.10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.20, 8.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.30, 3.50, 6.10, 8.30; Sun 11.50, 1.30, 2.50, 6.10, 8.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.20, 11.40, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Sun 10.20, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20. Autism Friendly Screening: The Lion King (PG) Sun 11.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sun & Tue 11.30, 1.50, 4.30; Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.30, 1.50, 4.30, 7.30. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sat & Tue 7.30.

Curzon (01323 731441): Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) 1.50, 5.50. The Lion King (PG) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Yesterday (12A) 8.05. Toy Story 4 (U) 3.50.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 2.35, 5.20, 8.10; Sun 2.00, 4.50. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 12.15; Sun 11.45. Yesterday (12A) Fri-Thu 6.00. The Current War (12A) Fri-Thu 8.30. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri-Thu 1.50, 5.00, 8.15. The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri-Thu 11.50. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 1.10, 3.35. Kids Crew: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.20.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Adventure Boyz (PG) Fri 11.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Mon 2.15, 7.45; Sun 1.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15. Vita And Virginia (12A) Tue, Wed & Thu 7.45. The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte (12A) Sun 5.30.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film September 20.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film September 19.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 12.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Animals (15) Fri & Sun 3.15, 5.45; Sat 3.15, 8.15; Mon 3.30, 5.45; Tue 1.15, 6.00, Wed 2.45, 8.30; Thu 2.45, 5.15. Photograph (15) Fri 3.00, 8.15; Sat & Mon 3.00, 8.30; Sun 2.45, 8.45; Tue 5.45, 8.30; Wed 3.15, 8.15; Thu 2.30, 8.15. The Lion King – 3D (PG) Fri 12.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri 5.30; Sat 11.00, 5.15; Sun 11.00; Mon 12.15, 5.30; Wed 12.30, 5.45; Thu 12.00, 5.00; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15; Relaxed: Tue 10.30. The Current War (12A) Fri 3.15, 8.30; Sat 2.45, 6.00; Sun 3.00, 9.00; Mon 3.15; 8.45; Tue 3.45, 6.30; Wed 3.30, 5.30; Thu 2.45, 5.30. Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (12A) Fri & Sun 5.45; Sat 12.45; Mon & Wed 6.00; Tue 4.15; Thu 12.15. Pavarotti (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat 5.30; Sun, Mon & Tue 8.15; Wed 12.45, 8.00; Thu 7.45. Glyndebourne Live: The Magic Flute (U) Sun 5.30; Encore: Tue 1.00. Dementia And Family Friendly: Grease (PG) Tue 2.00. Rosemary’s Baby (18) Sat 8.30. Kill Bill: Vol 1 (18) Tue 8.45. The Edge (15) Thu 8.00. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Fri 12.15; Sat 11.15; Sun 11.30; Mon 12.30; Tue 10.45; Wed 12.00; Thu 11.45.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film August 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film September 14.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat Mon-Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 2.30, 5.15, 8.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 5.30, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 10.20, 1.00, 3.30, 5.30, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 11.00, 12.00, 2.00; Mon 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 5.30, 6.00; Tue 11.00, 1.30, 4.00, 6.00; Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 4.30, 6.00. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri & Sat 10.40, 12.45; Sun 10.00, 12.30; Mon & Tue 10.40, 12.45; Wed & Thu 10.15, 12.15. Toy Story 4 (PG) Fri 10.50, 1.05, 3.15; Sat 1.05, 3.15; Sun 10.15, 2.30; Mon 10.50, 1.05, 3.15; Tue 11.15, 1.30, 3.45; Wed & Thu 10.20, 12.30, 2.15. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Sat 8.25; Mon-Thu 8.30. Pavarotti (12A) Mon 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.30. Glyndebourne Live: The Magic Flute (12A) Sun 5.30. Royal Opera House Encore: Romeo And Juliet (U) Tue 7.15. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: The Barber Of Seville (12A) Wed 7.30. National Theatre Live Encore: All My Sons (12A) Thu 7.30.

