East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, August 9-15

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday to Sunday, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Alex Boardman, Lloyd Langford, Roger Monkhouse, MC Stephen, Anne Edmonds and Jon Pearson. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

SOLVE-ALONG-A-MURDER-SHE-WROTE: 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie, this night features games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television.

GIGS

AT THE EDGE OF THE SEA: Friday 7pm and Saturday 3pm, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. Saturday: The Wedding Present a 30th Anniversary performance of ‘Bizarro’ plus support.

THE WEST STREET RAMBLERS: 8.30pm, free entry, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

ULTIMATE POWER: Club night, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

GIGS

JOY PRESENTS – ISABELLE BROWN AND NICO CARA: 7.30pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

LOGICALTRAMP: 7pm, Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Fletching, 01825 790200, www.tradingboundaries.com. A spokesperson said: “Logicaltramp have performed many concerts both in the UK and abroad and have received amazing reviews from Supertramp fans everywhere. The band have also garnered fantastic press reviews from the likes of Classic Rock magazine and Classic Rock Society.”

OTHER

THEATRE ROYAL HISTORICAL TOUR: 11.30am, £7.50, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

GIGS

JAMIE MATHIAS AND SPECIAL GUESTS: 7.30pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “Following a hiatus due to vocal nodules and a cancelled tour, Jamie will be kicking off the first of a string of UK shows in his hometown of Brighton.”

OTHER

RECORD FAIR: 10am to 4pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Browse thousands of great vinyl bargains and collectors items.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

GIGS

KILLING JOKE: 7.30pm, £29.50, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. Killing Joke have long been one of rock’s most iconic, influential and contrary outfits.

OTHER

PERCUSSION CARNIVAL: 1.30pm, £16, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Make a clatter with your clutter in this loud, rhythmic and energetic junk Percussion workshop led by the masters of noise Clatteratti.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

OTHER

BACKSTAGE WORLD: 10.30am, 1.30pm, £8-£10, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. 8-12 year olds and accompanying adults can go behind the scenes in this exciting workshop with the Theatre Royal’s technical team.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

GIGS

GERMEIN: Plus special guests Chloe Leigh and King Kuda. 7pm, £6, Latest Music Bar, 01273 687171. The band is doing a run of intimate headline shows after their huge tour with Little Mix.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Sat & Mon 12.45, 6.00, 8.45; Sun 3.15, 8.40; Tue 11.30, 4.45; Wed 5.00; Thu 10.00, 5.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.00. Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (12A) Fri 12.45; Sat & Mon 3.30; Tue 2.15. Kids’ Club: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.00. Toddler Time: Peg + Cat: The Honey Problem (U) Mon 11.15. Pain And Glory (15) Sun 6.00. Vintage Sundays: Goodfellas (18) Sun 12.00. Apocalypse Now Final Cut (15) Tue 7.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 1.00, 8.00.

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Blinded By The Light (12A) Sun, Mon & Tue 5.00, 7.50; Wed & Thu 8.30. Bring The Soul: The Movie (PG) Sun 2.00. Movies For Juniors: Charming (PG) Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.00. Medicinema Screening: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sun 10.40. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Sun 12.50, 2.10, 4.00, 5.20, 7.00, 8.30; Mon & Tue 11.10, 12.50, 2.10, 4.00, 5.20, 7.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20. Horrible Histories: The Movies – Rotten Romans (PG) Sun 12.40; Mon & Tue 12.00; Wed & Thu 12.40. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sun, Mon & Tue 10.50, 1.10, 3.30, 5.50; Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Sun, Mon & Tue 5.40, 8.40; Wed & Thu 5.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sun 10.10, 3.10; Mon & Tue 10.10, 12.40, 3.10; Wed & Thu 10.10, 2.50. The Art Of Racing In The Rain (PG) Sun 12.00, 7.30; Mon 2.20, 7.30; Tue 2.20, 7.40; Wed & Thu 8.10. The Lion King (PG) Sun 12.10, 1.20, 2.45, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Mon 10.30, 11.40, 1.20, 2.30, 4.20, 5.30, 8.20; Tue 10.10, 11.40, 1.20, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 8.20; Wed & Thu 10.50, 12.10, 1.50, 3.00, 4.50, 5.50, 7.50. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sun & Mon 10.00; Tue 10.10; Wed & Thu 10.20. The Sun Is Also A Star (12A) Sun, Mon & Tue 8.10; Wed & Thu 8.40. Toy Story 4 (U) Sun 10.20, 11.10, 2.30, 4.50; Mon & Tue 10.20, 12.10, 2.40, 5.10; Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.00, 4.30. Unlimited Screening: Pain And Glory (Spanish) (15) Mon 7.45. Apocalypse Now – The Final Cut + Q&A (15) Tue 7.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.10, 2.40, 4.40, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld At The Beacon (0330 333 4444): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.50, 7.50; Wed & Thu 8.30. Movies For Juniors: Charming (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 11.10, 12.50, 2.10, 4.00, 5.20, 7.00, 8.30; Mon 11.10, 12.50, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 7.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 10.10. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20; Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 5.10, 8.45; Mon 5.20, 8.45. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.10, 12.30, 2.50; Sun 12.30, 2.50; Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.00, 4.30. The Art Of Racing In The Rain (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 2.20, 7.40; Mon 2.20, 7.30; Wed & Thu 8.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat & Tue 10.20, 11.40, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Sun 11.40, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Mon 10.30, 11.40, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 8.20; Wed & Thu 10.50, 12.10, 1.50, 3.00, 4.50, 5.50, 7.50. The Sun Is Also A Star (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.10; Wed & Thu 8.40. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat & Tue 10.30, 12.15, 2.40, 5.00; Sun 10.10, 12.15, 2.40, 5.00; Mon 10.20, 12.10, 2.40, 5.00; Wed & Thu 10.40, 12.20, 2.50, 5.30. Medicinema Screening: Dora And The City Of Gold (PG) Sun 10.10. Unlimited Screening: Pain And Glory (Spanish) (15) Mon 7.45. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.10, 2.40, 4.40, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10.

Curzon (01323 731441): Blinded By The Light (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) 4.05, 6.00. The Lion King (PG) 1.50. Yesterday (12A) Fri-Tue 8.10. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 7.30.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 12.00; Sun 11.30. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.15, 1.20; Sat 1.20; Sun 10.50, 3.25. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 2.35, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 10.00, 12.50, 5.40, 8.15; Wed & Thu 2.35, 6.00. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 12.15, 3.35; Sun 12.50, 3.15. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 5.10, 8.00; Sun 5.25, 8.15; Wed & Thu 5.10, 8.30. Kids Crew: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.20. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 8.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 2.15, 7.45; Sat-Thu 2.15. Adventure Boyz (PG) Fri 11.00. The Current War (12A) Sat-Thu 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film September 20.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 12.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 5.45, 8.15. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.30. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed &Thu 1.15, 4.00, 6.15; Sun 1.00, 4.00, 6.15; Tue 11.15, 1.15, 4.00. The Dead Don’t Die (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.45; Tue 7.00. Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (12A) Fri & Sat 3.00; Sun 4.00; Mon & Wed 1.15; Tue & Thu 3.30. Animals (15) Fri & Sat 5.45, Sun 6.15; Mon 3.45; Tue & Thu 6.00; Wed 3.30. Hard Paint (18) Fri, Sat & Mon 8.15; Sun, Tue & Thu 8.30; Wed 6.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sun 1.45. Equal Playing Field (tbc) Mon 6.15. Monterey Pop (PG) Tue 9.15. Children Of The Snow Land (PG) Wed 8.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film August 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The Ipcress File (PG) Sat 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 6.00, 8.35; Mon-Thu 6.00, 8.30. Angry Birds 2 (U) Fri 10.30, 12.50; Sat 10.40, 12.50; Sun 12.10; Mon & Tue 10.45, 1.00, 3.15; Wed 10.15, 12.30; Thu 10.30, 12.45. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri & Sat 3.00, 8.15; Sun 3.00, 5.45; Mon & Tue 5.30, 8.15; Wed 1.145, 5.15; Thu 3.00, 5.45. The Lion King (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00, 1.00, 3.30, 5.55, 8.25; Sun & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30; Mon 11.00, 1.45, 4.15; Tue 10.30, 1.15, 4.00; Wed 11.00, 2.45, 4.30, Toy Story 4 (PG) Fri 10.45, 1.30, 3.45; Sat 1.30, 3.40; Sun 10.15; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.15, 1.30, 3.45; Thu 10.00, 12.15, 2.30. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Sat 5.45; Sun 8.30. Exclusive Charity Screening: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sun 12.40. Exclusive Advance Screening: Once Upon A Time . . . In Hollywood (18) Wed 8.00; Thu 4.45, 8.00. Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut (15) Tue 7.00. Speed Is My Need (12A) Thu 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat 10.30. Glyndebourne Festival Encore: The Magic Flute (12A) Sun 6.15. André Rieu’s 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sun 3.00; Mon 7.30. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: La Bohème (12A) Wed 7.30.

