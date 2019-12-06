East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, December 6-12

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

GIGS

Daniel Sloss: X, 7.30pm, £20, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

Osibisa: 9pm, £25, Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Fletching, 01825 790200, www.tradingboundaries.com.

Queer Prom’s Camp Christmas: 7.30pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

THE COMET IS COMING: 7pm, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

The Fold: Farewell Tour. Support from Adrian Truman. 8pm-11.30pm, free entry, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

STAGE

Stick Man: Fri 10.30am, 4.30pm; Sat 10.30am, 1pm, 4pm. Tickets from £17.15, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

COMEDY

KRATER CHRISTMAS PARTY: Saturday and Sunday, 6.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Angela Barnes, Chris Turner and MC Stephen Grant.

COMMUNITY

St John’s Christmas Fair: Nab some bargains at St John’s cracking Christmas Fair. Craft stalls, light lunches, holly wreath making, mulled wine, tombola and a variety of further stalls including local honey and the popular Hex Bugs. All in the church hall, Brittany Road, St Leonards, 11am-2.30pm.

CONCERTS

The Copper Family and Special Friends: 7.30pm, £19.50, The Old Chapel, Alfriston, hailshampavilion.co.uk, 01323 841414. The unique style of harmony singing by the Copper Family of Rottingdean is celebrated around the world.

GIGS

Jam Tarts: Christmas Tarty Party: 7.30pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

John Otway: 7.30pm, £15.40, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

SLAVES: 7pm, £21.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

STEREO MCS: 7pm, £18, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

Steve Hackett: Saturday and Sunday, 9pm, £45, Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Fletching, 01825 790200, www.tradingboundaries.com.

THOMAS MCCARTHY: 8pm-11pm, Lewes Saturday Folk Club, Elephant & Castle, White Hill, Lewes, www.lewessaturdayfolkclub.org. £8. Thomas is an Irish traveller, singer and storyteller from Birr in County Offaly.

WHAT’S LUV? 11pm, £3, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. An R&B club night playing all your favourite tunes old and new, Featuring DJ sets from Bowden, Baellis, Kosherbeats and Alexandra Cella.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

COMEDY

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR’S COMEDY LOCK-IN XMAS SPECIAL: 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Special Guests Angela Barnes and Rob Deering.

CONCERTS

Christmas Concert: 4pm, £12.50-£28.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Brighton Festival Chorus with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Maxwell Quartet: 11am, £16-£18.50, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. These Sunday morning chamber concerts continue at their temporary home of Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA) while the Corn Exchange is being refurbished.

GIGS

L’ÉPÉE: 7.30pm, £16, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show: 7pm, from £22.90, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. The UK’s most popular rock ’n’ roll variety show celebrates the festive season with all your favourite Christmas classics from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

GIGS

Dermot Kennedy: 7pm, £20, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Plus guest Lilla Vargen.

Blue Camel Club: 7.30pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY BRIGHTON: 12pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Diane Spencer, Dana Alexander and MC Esther Manito.

GIGS

AITCH: 7.30pm, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

MELTING VINYL PRESENT: DAWN LANDES (USA) + JONAH TOLCHIN: 7.30pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

The Darkness: 7pm, £32, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Plus support Rews.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

COMEDY

KRATER CHRISTMAS PARTY: 6.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Ian Stone, Ian Moore, MC Stephen Grant.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

COMEDY

Comedy Night Chrismas Show: 8pm (doors 7.30pm), Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Tickets www.wegottickets.com/event/485752. Christmas show with Arthur Smith, Mark Dolan, Fran Kisling and more.

KRATER CHRISTMAS PARTY: 6.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Mark Nelson, Ian Moore, MC Stephen Grant.

Steeleye Span: 7.30pm, £26.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

GIGS

NEW MODEL ARMY: 7.30pm, £22.50, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

MINHEE JONES – GUINNESS WORLD RECORD BREAKING TOUR: 4pm, £1, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Upcoming indie-pop artist Minhee Jones is touring this December to try and simultaneously break three Guinness World Records in an effort to raise money and awareness for Music Venue Trust.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Charlie’s Angels (12A) Fri & Mon 2.40. Frozen II (U) Fri 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 7.50; Sat 10.40, 12.10, 1.10, 2.40, 3.40, 5.10, 6.10, 7.45; Sun 10.00, 12.10, 1.10, 2.40, 3.40, 5.10, 6.10, 7.45; Mon 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 8.10; Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.10, 6.10, 7.45. Gremlins: 35th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (12A) Fri 7.00. Unlimited Screening: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri 8.45. 3D: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 3.10, 8.50. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 11.00, 12.20, 1.50, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30; Sun 11.00, 12.30, 1.50, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30; Wed & Thu 4.40, 6.00, 7.30. Knives Out (12A) Fri & Mon 2.50, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 5.00, 8.00; Wed & Thu 3.00, 5.00, 8.00. Last Christmas (12A) Fri 2.30, 5.50, 8.20; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30, 8.40; Mon 2.30, 5.50, 8.50; Wed & Thu 2.30, 8.40. Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri 3.40; Mon 4.50, 8.20. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat 10.10; Sun 10.00. Unlimited Screening: A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood (PG) Mon 7.45.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Ordinary Love (12A) Fri 10.30; Sat & Wed 1.30; Sun 8.15; Mon 5.15, 6.00; Thu 3.00; Silver Screen: Tue 1.30. Knives Out (12A) Fri 1.00, 4.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 2.15, 5.15; Mon 12.00, 8.15; Wed 4.00; Thu 5.15; Silver Screen: Tue 10.30, 4.00; Thu 12.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Home Alone 1 & 2 Double Bill (PG) Fri 7.00. Kids’ Club: Uglydolls (U) Sat 10.30. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Sat 5.00. Vintage Sundays: Miracle On 34th Street (1947) (U) Sun 12.00. ROH Live: Coppelia (2019) (12A) Tue 7.15. NT Live Encore: Present Laughter (PG) Wed 7.00. The Lobster Performed With Live Score (15) Thu 8.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat & Sun 2.15. ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film January 24.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 16.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Two Popes (PG) Fri 2.15, 7.15; Sat 3.15, 8.30; Sun 2.30, 8.30; Mon 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 1.45, 4.45, 8.15; Wed 2.45, 5.45; Thu 3.00, 8.30. Knives Out (12A) Fri 2.45, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 2.45, 8.15; Sun 3.30, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 3.15, 8.00; Wed 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 1.40, 5.30, 8.15. Harriet (15) Fri 2.00, 4.45; Sat 2.15, 8.30; Sun 1.00, 6.00; Mon 3.00; Tue 12.00; Wed 2.00; Thu 4.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 12.00, 5.30; Sun 11.45, 5.15. 2040 (PG) Fri 5.15; Sat & Tue 6.00; Sun 5.30; Mon 5.45; Wed 8.30; Thu 2.00, 6.30. So Long, My Son (12A) Fri & Sun 7.30; Sat & Thu 5.00; Mon 7.45; Tue 2.30; Wed 4.30. La Belle Epoque (15) Sun 1.30. To The Four Winds (15) Tue 6.00. The Day Shall Come + Q&A (15) Wed 8.00. ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.15. StarDog And TurboCat (U) Sat & Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film December 21.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 6.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Frozen II (PG) Fri 11.00, 1.45, 4.00, 6.00, 8.25; Sat 11.00, 12.45, 1.30, 3.50, 4.00; Sun 10.45, 12.30, 1.00, 3.15; Mon & Wed 11.00, 1.45, 4.00; Tue 11.00, 4.00; Thu 1.45, 4.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Knives Out (12A) Fri 11.15, 2.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sat 3.10, 5.55, 8.25; Sun 1.35, 5.45, 7.30; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.15, 2.15, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 2.15, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Last Christmas (12A) Fri 11.30, 2.00, 6.15, 8.35; Sat 6.10, 8.35; Sun 8.25; Mon 11.30, 2.10, 6.15, 8.35; Tue 1.45, 6.15, 8.35; Wed 2.00, 6.15, 8.35; Thu 6.15, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 1.15; Sun 11.00. CBeebies Christmas Show: Hansel And Gretel (PG) Sat 10.45. Force Of Nature: Natalia Osipova (12A) Mon 8.30. The Biggest Little Farm (PG) Thu 6.30. Saturday Morning Movie: The Grinch (U) Sat 10.30. The Grinch (U) Sun 10.30. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Sat 7.15; Sun 3.30. 42nd Street: The Musical (PG) Sun 5.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Mon 6.30; Tue 2.00. ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.15. ROH Encore: Coppelia (12A) Thu 2.00. The King And I: The Musical (U) Wed 7.15.

