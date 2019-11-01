East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, November 1-7

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

COMMUNITY

FORT FRIGHT WEEK: Until November 3. Newhaven Fort is holding its family-friendly Fright Week during half-term (Saturday, October 26, to November 3). A Fort spokesperson said: “Explore our terrifying tunnels, transformed into an abandoned nuclear bunker with communication centres and medical room – but watch out, you might not be alone down there! Up on the surface, complete our creepy quiz or try your hand at some fiendish arts and crafts.” Visit www.newhavenfort.org.uk.

GIGS

A NIGHT WITH PAPAYA II: 11pm, £4, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

David Mbilou: Plus Kakatsitsi, Master Drummers and support by Bakk Lamp Fall. Doors 7pm-12am, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Tickets £8/£10 from buytickets.at/globalbeats/303188.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday to Saturday, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Keith Farnan, Lauren Pattison, Jimmy McGhie, MC Stephen Grant.

STAGE

Nigel Slater’s Toast: Until November 2, 7.45pm (Thu and Sat 2.30pm), Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com.

The Boy Who Cried Wolf: 11.30am, £10, Uckfield Civic Centre, 01825 769694, www.civiccentreuckfield.com. For kids aged three and up.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

FAMILY

The Pirate Cruncher: Saturday and Sunday, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. A swashbuckling tale of pirates, greed and one small girl.

GIGS

CODA – A TRIBUTE TO LED ZEPPELIN: 7pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Guana Batz: 7.45pm, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Tickets £18, plus booking fee, www.wegottickets.com/event/481238. An English psychobilly band formed in 1982 in Feltham.

STAR SHAPED: 11pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Indie night club.

ENGLISH DISCO LOVERS PRES. CRAZY P SOUND SYSTEM: 11pm, £12.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Headliner Lucy Porter. Sam Lake, Sophie Duker, MC Zoe Lyons.

Nick Helm: Phoenix from the Flames: 8pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

GIGS

SCRUFF OF THE NECK PRESENTS: VISTAS + SPECIAL GUESTS: 7.30pm, £7.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Whitney – Queen of the Night: 7.30pm, tickets from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. A stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time, Whitney Houston.

STAGE

JOANNA NEARY PRESENTS: THE CRAB PRINCE: 2pm, £7-£9, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A new, interactive show for children.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

GIGS

ONE INCH BADGE PRESENTS: BILK: 7.30pm, £8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

The Lady Vanishes: Monday to Saturday, 7.45pm, Thurs & Sat mat 2.30pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

GIGS

Happy Mondays: 7pm, £35, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Support Jon Dasilva. The Happy Mondays’ classic line-up of front man Shaun Ryder, Bez, Rowetta, Gary Whelan, Paul Ryder, Mark Day and Dan Broad will perform some timeless hits.

ONE INCH BADGE PRESENTS: MIKE DIGNAM: 7.30pm, £6.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

Youthquake: Tuesday and Wednesday, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. A new 360-degree show about being young and changing the world.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

COMEDY

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Jack Savoretti: 7pm-11pm, £33, £35.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. With Violetta Zironi. Jack Savoretti comes to the Dome with his new album Singing To Strangers.

SIMON & GARFUNKEL THROUGH THE YEARS: 7pm, £16, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

GIGS

JOY. PRESENTS: LOVING: 7.30pm, £8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Lullaby: 8pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. An immersive experience launching Kate Daisy Grant and Nick Pynn’s new album in collaboration with projection artist Peter Eyres.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Polish: (Nie)znajomi (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45. Abominable (U) Fri & Sat 12.10, 2.30, 4.50; Sun 12.10, 2.30. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri & Sat 10.30, 12.50, 3.10, 5.30; Sun 12.50, 3.10, 5.30; Mon, Tue & Wed 2.15; Thu 2.00. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.10. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri & Sat 10.00, 1.30, 5.00, 7.00, 8.30; Sun 1.30, 5.00, 7.00, 8.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.30, 8.00. Joker (15) Fri & Sat 12.15, 3.00, 5.50, 7.20, 8.40; Sun 12.15, 3.00, 4.50, 7.30, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.45, 6.00, 8.45. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri & Sat 11.10, 1.00, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 8.00; Sun 10.40, 1.10, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 8.00; Mon 2.00, 4.45; Tue & Wed 2.00, 5.00, 7.45; Thu 1.45, 4.15. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.30, 8.30. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.30, 1.50, 4.10, 6.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.45. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.50. Autism Friendly Screening: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sun 11.00. Unlimited Screening: The Aeronauts (PG) Sun 6.00. Secret Screening 1 (15) Mon 7.30. The Aeronauts (PG) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.15. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Sorry We Missed You (15) Fri & Mon 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Sat 1.15, 4.00, 9.00; Sun 2.15, 7.15; Wed 3.15, 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 2.00, 4.30; Big Scream: Wed 12.45. Monos (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 8.30; Sun 4.45; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 11.30. Kids’ Club: Coco (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Rastamouse: Mi Name’s Bagga T (U) Mon 11.30. Vintage Sundays: My Neighbour Totoro (U) Sun 12.00. ROH Live: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.15. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Judy (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 2.15. Kids 4 A Quid: The Lion King (PG) Sat 11.00. Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.15. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film November 23.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): After The Wedding (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 2.45, 5.30; Sun 5.30, 8.15; Wed 3.15, 8.30; Thu 1.30, 4.15, 8.30. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 2.00, 5.15, 8.00; Sun 2.15, 5.00, 8.00; Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Joker (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 8.15; Tue 2.30. The Peanut Butter Falcon (12A) Fri 3.30; Sat 3.15; Sun 3.00; Mon 5.45; Tue 12.00, 3.00; Wed 8.45; Thu 9.00; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Monos (15) Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.30; Sat 5.45; Wed 6.00; Thu 5.45. Making Waves: The Art Of Cinematic Sound (12A) Fri & Thu 6.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 5.45; Mon 3.00; Tue 5.45; Wed 4.00. Carousel (U) Sun 2.00. First A Girl (U) Wed 6.30. The Miseducation Of Cameron Post (15) Thu 11.00. A Minuscule Adventure (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 1.15.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Woman At War (12A) Fri 7.30. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri-Thu 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby: Thu 11.00. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri 11.30, 1.45, 3.45; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 3.45;Sun 11.15, 1.45, 3.45; Mon 11.30, 4.15. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri 11.15, 1.00, 3.30; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.30; Mon 3.30. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 4.10; Mon 1.30. Abominable (U) Fri, Sat & sun 2.00; Mon 11.15. Official Secrets (15) Fri & Sat 8.35; Sun & Mon 6.10; Tue 1.45, 4.10; Wed 2.20, 5.30; Thu 1.20. Joker (15) Fri-Tue 8.30; Wed 11.00, 8.30; Thu 2.15. Judy (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 6.00; Mon & Tue 2.00, 6.00; Wed 2.10, 6.00; Thu 3.45. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Sat 6.10; Sun 8.35; Mon 1.45; Tue 2.15; Wed 11.15; Parent & Baby: Thu 10.45. The Elephant Queen (12A) Fri 10.45; Sat 11.30; Sun 10.45; Mon 11.00. Lost Lives Plus Recorded Q&a (15) Mon 8.30. Harry Birrell Presents: Films Of Love And War (12A) Wed 2.00. Saturday Morning Movie: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.30. DanTDM Presents: The Contest (PG) Sun 11.30. ROH: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.15; Thu 2.00. Slayer; The Repentless Killogy (18) Wed 8.15. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

