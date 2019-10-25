East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, October 25-31

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

COMEDY

DESIREE BURCH: DESIREE’S COMING EARLY: 8pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Friday to Saturday, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Bobby ‘Macabre’ Mair, Daisy ‘Eerie’ Earl, Nathan ‘Nightmare’ Roberts, ‘Scary’ Steve Harris, MC Stephen ‘Gruesome’ Grant, Sean ‘Cauldron’ Collins. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

GIGS

The Feelgood Band: 8.30pm to 11.30pm, £5 OTD, club members free, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. High energy rhythm and blues, recreating the sounds of 1970s Dr Feelgood.

STAGE

TEDxBrighton 2019: 9am-5pm, from £40, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

The Entertainer: Until Saturday, 7.45pm, Sat 2.30pm, from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. Shane Richie takes on the role memorably created on stage and screen by Laurence Olivier, alongside Diana Vickers and the Olivier award-winning Sara Crowe.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: BRIGHTON NIGHTS: 8pm (Doors 7:30pm), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Sikisa (host), Alice Brine, Jessie Nixon, Mary O’Connell, Eryn Tett, Headliner Janine Harouni.

COMMUNITY

FORT FRIGHT WEEK: Until November 3. Newhaven Fort is holding its family-friendly Fright Week during half-term (Saturday, October 26, to November 3). A Fort spokesperson said: “Explore our terrifying tunnels, transformed into an abandoned nuclear bunker with communication centres and medical room – but watch out, you might not be alone down there! Up on the surface, complete our creepy quiz or try your hand at some fiendish arts and crafts.” Visit www.newhavenfort.org.uk.

Historical Transport Film Coffee Morning: 10am for 10.30am, £5 on the door, free tea or coffee, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414, hailshampavilion.co.uk.

GIGS

Faustus: 7.30pm, £19.50, The Old Chapel, Alfriston, hailshampavilion.co.uk.

Loose Caboose: £6 on the door, 7.30pm to midnight, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. A mix of ’60s soul, northern, R&B, latin and jazz.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

COMEDY

Ed Gamble: Blizzard: 8pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

Jonathan Pie: £19, £26, 6.45pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

ALL KILLA NO FILLA + SPECIAL GUESTS: 2pm, £15, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Join comedians Rachel Fairburn and Kiri Pritchard-McLean as they explore a shared passion, serial killers.

COMMUNITY

SUNDAY ASSEMBLY BRIGHTON: 11am, free, Middle Street School Hall, Middle Street, Brighton. A monthly secular celebration of life, singalong pop songs and homemade cake. Theme: All in the Mind. Headline: Marcus Pibworth (Ministry of Change).

GIGS

The Contenders: 3.30pm-5.30pm, free entry, all welcome, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Part of the Sundays in the Bar afternoon.

STAGE

Anthony Horowitz: 11.30am, £7.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

COMEDY

GOLDENVOICE PRESENTS: LAVA LA RUE: 7pm, £9, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

DHP PRESENTS: HANG MASSIVE: 7pm, £20, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

Nigel Slater’s Toast: Until November 2, 7.45pm (Thu and Sat 2.30pm), Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. Toast vividly recreates Nigel Slater’s childhood through the tastes and smells he shares with his mother, culminating in the young Nigel’s escape to London.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

COMEDY

FLAMINGODS + SLEEP EATERS + LIBRALIBRA: 7.30pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Tom Rosenthal: 8.15pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

STAGE

Giselle: Tuesday and Wednesday, 7.30pm, £10, £15, £20, £25, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Presented by Brighton Dome and Dance Consortium.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

STAGE

I Wanna Be Yours: 7.30pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. A spokesperson said: “Love is more than just a game for two. Especially when there’s an elephant in the room. A tender, funny, lyrical play about finding love and holding onto it with everything you’ve got.”

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

COMEDY

The Treason Show: 8pm-10pm, £16, Con Club members £12, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Visit www.tickettailor.com. A Brexit special.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Abominable (U) Fri 4.20; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.10, 1.40, 4.20; Thu 10.50, 1.30, 4.00. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri 3.00, 4.10, 6.30; Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 11.30, 12.40, 1.50, 3.00, 4.10, 6.30; Mon 11.30, 12.40, 1.50, 3.00, 4.10; Thu 10.00, 11.10, 12.50, 3.10, 5.30. Tamil: Bigil (tbc) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 7.50. Black And Blue (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 8.40; Mon 5.15; Thu 7.50. Countdown (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 6.50, 9.10; Mon & Thu 6.30, 8.50. Gemini Man (12A) Fri 1.20, 5.10; Sat, Sun & Wed 5.10; Mon & Thu 8.40. Joker (15) Fri 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.50; Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.50; Mon 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri & Sun 12.30, 2.00, 3.20, 4.50, 7.40; Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.00, 12.30, 2.00, 3.20, 4.50, 7.40; Tue 11.00, 12.30, 2.00, 3.20, 4.50, 8.30. Official Secrets (15) Fri 1.30, 8.30; Sat, Sun & Wed 8.30; Tue 5.15. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri 12.00, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20. The Addams Family (PG) Fri 4.30, 6.45; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.10, 4.30, 6.45. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri 12.00, 1.50, 6.10, 9.00; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 6.10, 9.00. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.10; Thu 10.20. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 10.10. Western Stars + Q&A (tbc) Mon 7.15. Unlimited Screening: Luce (15) Tue 8.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Thu 1.20, 4.40, 8.00.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dementia Friendly Screening: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (U) Fri 11.00. Monos (15) Fri 1.00, 6.15; Sat 3.30, 8.45; Sun 5.15, 7.45; Mon 12.30, 5.35; Tue 3.45, 9.00; Wed 2.45, 8.00; Thu 12.45, 6.00. Judy (12A) Fri 3.30; Sat 12.45, 6.00; Sun 2.30; Mon 3.00; Tue 6.15; Wed 5.15; Thu 3.15; Big Scream: Wed 12.00. Surprise Film (15) Fri 8.45. Kids’ Club: The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: To Sleep With Anger (12A) Sun 12.05. Culture Shock: The Shining (15) Mon 8.00. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Manon (2019) (12A) Tue 11.00. Culture Shock: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (12A) Thu 8.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Band Wagon (U) Fri 2.00. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 2.15. Adventure Boyz (PG) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15. Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Tue, Wed & Thu 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film November 15.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Monos (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 6.15, 8.45; Sun 6.30, 8.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 6.15, 8.30. By The Grace Of God (15) Fri 2.30, 5.30; Sat 2.30, 8.30; Sun 2.00, 8.00; Mon 5.30, 8.15; Tue 5.00, 8.00; Wed 2.00, 7.45; Thu 1.45, 5.00. Joker (15) Fri 5.45, 8.30; Sat 8.30; Sun 5.15, 8.30; Mon 2.30; Tue 5.45; Wed 1.00, 5.00; Thu 6.00. Official Secrets (15) Fri 3.15, 8.30; Sat 1.30, 6.15; Sun 1.30, 4.00; Mon 1.00, 5.45; Tue 3.30, 8.30; Wed 3.45, 6.15; Thu 1.15, 8.30. The Peanut Butter Falcon (12A) Fri 1.00; Sat 4.00; Sun 6.30; Mon 3.30; Tue 1.15; Wed 8.45; Thu 3.45. Abominable (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 11.30; Tue 10.45, 11.15; Thu 11.15. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.00, 1.30, 4.00; Sat 1.30, 4.00; Sun 1.30, 4.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.00, 11.15; Sun 11.00; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15. Hero: Inspired By The Extraordinary Life And Times Of Mr Ulric Cross (12A) Sat 5.30. Western Stars (PG) Mon 8.30. ROH: Don Pasquale (12A) Tue 1.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Thu 8.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film November 16.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The White Crow (12A) Sat 2.30.