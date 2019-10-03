East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, October 4-10

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday to Sunday, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Ian Coppinger, Spring Day, Ali Woods, Charlie Baker, MC Stephen Grant, Lloyd Langford, Ian Coppinger, Neil Delamere, Rob Deering, Chris Kent and Gordon Southern. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

GIGS

BEYONCÉ PARTY – ALL YONCÉ, ALL NIGHT: 11pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Dende: 8pm-11.30pm, £5, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Con Club members are free. Dende is a nine-piece fun-fuelled positive party band playing an up-for-it mix of tunes with a firm rooting in Afro-Latin rhythms.

Frisky and Mannish: PopLab: 8pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

MACKY GEE - IT’S A GEE THING: 11pm, £14-£16, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, Brighton, 01273 673311.

RISE OF THE MACHINES: 11pm, £4, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

Tom Gates Live on Stage: Until Saturday 7.30pm, Thurs 1.30pm, Fri 10.30pm, Sat 2pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

COMEDY

CELEBRITY BINGO: 8pm, £15, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Geoff Norcott: Taking Liberties: 8pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

Live at Brighton Dome: 7.30pm, £20 (£15 concessions), Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709. With Nina Conti, Lou Sanders, Jessica Fostekew, Glenn Moore and Angelos Epithemiou.

GIGS

Keane: 6.30pm, from £39.05, Brighton Centre, brightoncentre.co.uk.

SONGS OF THE SEA with DON MORGAN: £3. Bring songs, tunes, stories and readings about the power the seas hold over humanity – not just shanties, but the whole range of maritime music. Lewes Saturday Folk Club, Elephant & Castle, White Hill, Lewes, 8-11pm.

THE BRIGHTON SOUL TRAIN: 11pm, 7pm-10pm, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, Brighton, 01273 673311.

THE WILDHEARTS: 6.30pm, £25, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, Brighton, 01273 673311.

OTHER

Uckfield Revival: 10.20am, Uckfield High Street and Luxford Field, www.civiccentreuckfield.com. A spokesperson said: “The parade of classic vehicles from across the decades departs from the Highlands Inn at 10.15am. Come along and watch them drive through the town and into Luxford Field. You can then view the classic vehicles at close range while visiting stalls of automobile literature, memorabilia, autojumble. There will be refreshments and children’s entertainment on Luxford Field (TN22 1AL) from 10.30am onwards.”

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Headliner Rhys Nicholson, Tania Edwards, Louise Young, MC Zoe Lyons.

VIKKI STONE: SONG BIRD: 8pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Kano: 7pm, £32.50, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709.

THE RIPPLE PRESENTS A COMPLETE HISTORY OF SOUL MUSIC: 2pm-4.30pm, £6 in advance, £7 on the door, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Performed by Steve ‘Snips’ Parsons and The Chain Gang with special guests The Paddock Choir, directed by Ruth Kerr.

Pam & de Femmes: 8pm-10pm, free entry, The Lamb in Lewes, 01273 479991.

WALTER TROUT + SPECIAL GUEST DAN PATLANSKY: 7pm, £25, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, Brighton, 01273 673311.

OTHER

CLASSIC UNITED SHOW: Newhaven Fort, www.newhavenfort.org.uk. Classics United at The Fort is back for its fifth year, bringing classic and retro vehicles together on the Parade Ground. Normal Fort charges apply. Visit www.classicsuniteduk.co.uk/2019-cu-show.

STAGE

Elizabeth Day: How To Fail LIVE: 7.30pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

The Football Ramble Live: 8pm, from £20, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. Join the gang as they bring their chart-topping podcast to life in a multimedia extravaganza.

Young Theatre Makers: Comedy in Performance, £35, 12.30pm-5.30pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. Pick up new theatre and performance skills in these exciting workshops designed for 13-16 year olds.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

COMEDY

ONE INCH BADGE PRESENTS: EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE LIVE: 8pm, £15, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

INHALER + SUPPORT: 7.30pm, £8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY: 12pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Alice Cooper: 6pm, from £50.15, Brighton Centre, brightoncentre.co.uk.

SNAPPED ANKLES: 7.30pm, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, Brighton, 01273 673311.

STAGE

Richard Alston Dance Company: 7.45pm, from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

COMEDY

ELF LYONS: LOVE SONGS TO GUINEA PIGS: 8pm, £10-£12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Jon Culshaw: The Great British Take Off: 7.30pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR – REMIX: 8pm, £10-£16, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

COMEDY

BIG CHEER FOR AMAZE: 8pm, £18-£29.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Local charity Amaze and patrons are delighted to present the eighth Big Cheer for Amaze! A totally unique evening of stand-up comedy with six fantastic names.

Creep Show: 7.30pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

Rob Beckett: 8pm, £24, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709.

CONCERTS

Sinatra – raw: 7.30pm, from £18, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. Richard Shelton’s masterful show revealing the man behind the music tours.

GIGS

Funke & The Two Tone Baby: 7.30pm, £8, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

GOSPELOKE: 8pm, £8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

LOCAL NATIVES: 7.30pm, £16.50, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, Brighton, 01273 673311.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.10, 8.40; Sat 12.10, 3.00, 5.50; Sun 11.20, 2.10, 8.40; Mon 12.20, 3.10, 6.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Sat 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 8.10; Sun 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Mon 1.50, 4.40, 8.20. Hustlers (15) Fri, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 6.10, 8.50; Sat 8.40; Mon 8.50. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 5.00; Sat 4.30; Sun 5.00; Mon 12.00, 4.50. Joker (15) Fri 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10, 10.00; Sat 10.40, 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.15, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10, 10.00; Sun 10.40, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.15, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10; Mon 12.00, 1.30, 200, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.50, 3.30, 4.20, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 8.30, 9.10. Judy (12A) Fri 12.20, 2.15, 5.10, 8.00; Sat 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sun 11.30, 2.30, 5.10, 8.00; Mon 12.10, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.50; Sat, Mon, 3.10; Sun 1.10. Ready Or Not (18) Fri, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.10, 5.30; Sat 5.30; Mon 5.20. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat 11.20, 2.00. Autism Friendly Screening: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sun 11.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Sat 7.30. Movies For Juniors: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat 10.10. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 12.20. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Vampirina: Fang-Tastic Party (U) Sat 10.00; Sun 10.10. Autism Friendly Screening: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sun 11.00. Classic Movies: Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary (12A) Sun 3.30. Unlimited Screening: The Day Shall Come (15) Mon 7.30.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Judy (12A) Fri & Sat 8.45; Sun, Wed & Thu 6.00; Mon 5.30; Silver Screen: Tue 4.00. Kids’ Club: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: Sunset Boulevard (PG) Sun 12.00. Suzi Q + Q&A With Suzi Quatro (15) Mon 8.30. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.00; Sun 12.35; Tue 12.50. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.25; Sun 8.20; Tue 3.35. Hustlers (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 6.00; Sun 3.15. Judy (12A) Fri-Thu 2.35, 5.20, 8.10. Joker (15) Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Kids Crew: Aladdin (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.20. The Lion King (PG) Sat 12.20; Sun 12.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 12.25; Sun 11.45. Rogers Waters: Us + Them (15) Wed 8.00; Sun 6.00. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45. Silver Screen: Red Joan (12A) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Mon 7.45; Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Judy (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 1.00, 5.00, 7.45; Thu 1.30, 5.45, 8.30. The Goldfinch (15) Fri 2.30, 8.00; Sat 4.45, 8.00; Sun 3.30, 7.30; Mon 2.45, 8.00; Tue 2.30; Wed 2.45, 8.00; Thu 4.15, 8.00. Good Posture (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 6.00; Sat 6.45; Sun 6.30; Tue 12.00; Thu 1.00; Parent & Baby Tue 12.00. Hitsville: The Story Of Motown (12A) Fri & Sat 8.45; Sun 4.45; Mon 8.15; Tue 5.30; Wed 6.15; Thu 3.15. The Last Tree (15) Fri 5.30; Sat 4.30; Sun 8.30; Mon 6.00; Wed 8.45; Thu 5.45. Downton Abbey PG Fri 2.45; Sat 2.00; Sun 11.15; Mon & Wed 3.15; Thu 3.00. Roger Waters: Us + Them (PG) Sun 2.00. What They Had (15) Sat 10.00. Billy Connolly: The Sex Life Of Bandages (15) Thu 7.30. The Leopard (U) Sun 1.00. Oi For England’s Green & Pleasant Land (15) Tue 8.00. Dementia Friendly Screening: Blue Hawaii (U) Tue 2.00. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Sat 2.30. Coco (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 10.30; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 10.45.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film October 19.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): NT Live Encore: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Joker (15) Fri & Wed 11.30, 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.25, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 2.30, 5.40, 8.30; Tue 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby: Thu 10.45. Judy (12A) Fri 11.15, 2.10, 6.10, 8.35; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.35, 6.10, 8.35; Mon & Tue 2.00, 5.50, 8.20; Wed 11.00, 2.00, 5.50, 8.20; Thu 2.00, 5.50, 8.20; Parent & Baby: Thu 11.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 5.50, 8.25; Sat 3.15, 5.50, 8.25; Sun & Mon 6.00; Tue 2.10; Wed 11.15, 2.10, 4.35; Thu 5.00; Parent & Baby: Thu 11.15. Vampirina: Fang-Tastic Party (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.15. The Lion King (PG) Sat 12.45; Sun 12.00. The Edge (15) Sun 8.35. Elvis: Unleashed (U) Mon 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.30. Roger Waters: Us + Them (15) Sun 3.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Mon 2.15. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45. Royal Opera House Encore: Don Giovanni (12A) Thu 1.45. Metallica: S&M2 (12A) Wed 7.45. Billy Connolly: The Sex Life Of Bandages (15) Thu 8.00.

