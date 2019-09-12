East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, September 13-19

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday to Sunday, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Dan Nightingale, Luke Toulson, Sarah Callaghan, MC Maff Brown, Elliot Steel, MC Stephen Grant, Henry Paker, Kate Lucas and Michael Odawale. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

GIGS

Accidental Meetings: With Volruptus (live), Assembler Code and Slacker, 11pm, £5 in advance, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230.

DUB ORGANISER: 9pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

MCLUSKY: 7pm, £18, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

THE GREATEST SHOWTUNES – MUSICALS PARTY: 11pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show: 7.30pm, tickets from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Join the exceptionally talented Wannabe cast as they pay tribute to Ginger, Scary, Posh, Sporty and Baby.

WOBBLY RECORDS PRESENT – HARDFLOOR: 1pm-4am, £22.50, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

Zion Train: 7.30pm, £15, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

OTHER

Age is a Stage: 10.30am, £10, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Reigniting the creative spark of the older generation.

VRLAB: Until Sunday, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. £12-£15.50. One of the biggest showcases of immersive tech in the UK.

STAGE

Alvin Ailey: Virtual Masterclass, 12pm-3pm, free, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

COMEDY

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic’s Mixtape. Saturday and Sunday, doors 7.15pm, £24, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709.

GIGS

An Evening with Flanders and Swan: 7.30pm, £10, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414. An evening of satirical silliness with the masters of comic song.

Bowie Experience: 7.45pm, tickets from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

Paradise 9 & Rokurokubi: 8pm, £6-£8, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. Rock music.

THE SMITHS 35 TOUR: 7pm, £15, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

THE VIVA SOUL CLUB: 9pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

OTHER

Brighton Dome Backstage Tour: 10.15am, 10.45am, 11.15am, 1.30pm, free, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709.

Heritage Open Day: 10am-4pm, free, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709.

Skip’s Family Workshop: Alice In Wonderland, 10.30am, £7.50, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Arts and crafts, a look on stage, drinks and biscuits, maybe some play acting, all themed around the classic children’s tale.

Theatre Royal Historical Tour: 11.30am, £7.50, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

COMEDY

Richard Herring: RHLSTP, 7.30pm, from £20.15, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Richard Herring’s interview podcast – live. The guests will be Simon Evans and Annabel Giles.

GIGS

EXTINCTION REBELLION BRIGHTON: 12pm-11pm, free, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. All day event bringing the XR groups from the South East together plus anyone else who wants to join.

OTHER

THE FORTIES FORT: All day, Newhaven Fort, www.newhavenfort.org.uk. Music by Lancing Brass of the Royal British Legion (Brass Band), Maestro Big Band and dance tuition/demonstrations from Studio Tempo Dancers (Newhaven Dance School). Displays of 1940s Home Front artefacts. Living History Demonstrations from Deco in Style – RAF Ops room from Battle of Britain. At 4pm there will be a moment of reflection and a tribute to the members of the RAF who fought in the Battle of Britain. Normal Fort charges apply.

STAGE

Bernard Shaw Invites You: 3pm & 7pm, £12 (£10 concessions, £15 on the door), Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. A joyous romp through the life and times of that brilliant Irish literary and political icon.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

COMEDY

LIZA TREYGER: 8pm, £10-£12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

SINDHU VEE – SANDHOG: 8pm (doors 7pm), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

METRONOMY: 7.30pm, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

COMEDY

LAUGH SHACK: 8pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

ROB DELANEY: 8pm, £20-£24, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

CHOREOCRACY: 7.30pm, £12-£15.50, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

THE JUSTICE SYNDICATE: Tuesday to Friday, 5pm & 8pm, £12-£15.50, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

WOULD LIKE TO MEET: Tuesday to Thursday, 7.45pm, £10-£12, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

COMEDY

STAND UP & SLAM: 8pm, £5-£8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Geoff Achison and the UK Souldiggers: 7.30pm, £16.50 (including booking fee), Uckfield Civic Centre, 01825 769694. Multi-award winning Australian singer/songwriter/guitarist Geoff Achison returns to the UK.

STAGE

BalletBoyz – Them Us: 7.45pm, from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. BalletBoyz are back with two brand new works.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

STAGE

A NORMAL UNIVERSE WITH HENRY NORMAL: 8pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The world premiere of a brand new show about the universe and everything that surrounds it.

Entertaining Angels: Thursday to Saturday, £10 (adult), £8.50 (concession/OAP), Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road, Hailsham, BN27 3DR. Call 01323 841414.

FATHERLAND: Thursday and Friday, 7.30pm, £12-£15.50, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea: Thursday to Saturday, tickets from £14. Thu at 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Fri 1.30pm, Sat 11am & 2pm. Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri 1.40, 4.30, 9.30; Sat & Sun 1.30, 4.30, 8.20; Mon 1.10, 5.00, 8.20; Tue 1.20, 4.10, 8.20; Wed 1.00, 5.50, 8.40; Thu 1.10, 5.20. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Mon 1.00, 1.50, 2.50, 3.50, 4.40, 5.40, 6.40, 7.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.00, 1.50, 2.50, 3.50, 4.40, 5.40, 6.40, 7.30, 8.30; Tue 1.00, 1.50, 2.50, 3.50, 4.40, 5.50, 6.40, 7.30, 8.30; Wed & Thu 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20. Dream Girl (tbc) Fri & Sat 7.50; Sun 4.20. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.20; Sat & Sun 5.20. Hustlers (15) Fri & Sat 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 7.20, 8.50; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50; Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.10, 7.50. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri & Sat 1.20, 5.00, 8.40; Sun 1.20, 5.00, 7.20, 8.40; Mon 1.20, 4.00, 7.40; Tue 1.10, 4.30, 8.00; Wed 2.10, 4.00, 7.40; Thu 1.40, 4.00, 7.40. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri 2.00, 4.20, 8.20; Sat 4.20; Sun 7.50; Mon & Tue 2.00, 4.20, 7.50; Wed 1.10, 4.40, 8.10; Thu 8.10. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 5.30; Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.30; Wed & Thu 4.30. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat 10.40, 1.10; Sun 1.10. Movies For Juniors: Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 11.10. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.00. Unlimited Screening: The Farewell (PG) Mon 8.00. Rigoletto On The Lake (12A) Tue 7.00. Ad Astra (12A) Wed & Thu 1.40, 3.10, 6.00, 7.20, 8.50. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Thu 2.10, 4.20, 6.30, 8.40.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 8.50; Sat 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.50; Sun 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Wed 3.00, 6.00, 8.50; Thu 6.00, 8.50; Big Scream: Wed 11.30; Silver Screen: Thu 12.00, 3.00. Kids’ Club: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.15. Toddler Time: Tractor Ted: All About Harvesters (U) Mon 10.30. Autism Friendly: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sun 10.00. Vintage Sundays: In A Lonely Place (PG) Sun 12.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri-Mon, Wed & Thu 2.25, 4.25, 7.50; Tue 2.50, 4.05, 7.45. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 8.45; Sat 8.45; Sun 8.15; Tue 1.30; Thu 1.45. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 6.00, 8.00; Sun 1.30, 4.30, 5.30, 8.00; Tue 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 1.50. Kids Crew: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat 10.20. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 11.35. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat 12.10; Sun 11.30. Rigoletto On The Lake (12A) Tue 7.45. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Thu 8.40.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri 7.45; Sun 2.15, 7.45. Pavarotti (12A) Mon 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Festival Film: 30 Century Man (15) Tue 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film September 20.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri 3.15; Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.30; Sun 4.00; Tue 4.15. Bait (15) Fri 3.30; Mon 3.15. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Sat & Sun 3.00. For Sama (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 6.15, 8.30; Wed 6.15, 8.45; Thu 6.00, 8.45. The Shock Of The Future (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 8.45; Sun & Tue 6.30; Wed 6.00; Thu 3.45. Phoenix (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 6.30; Sun & Tue 8.45; Wed 3.45; Thu 6.15. Donbass (15) Wed 8.30. Bullitt (15) Thu 8.30. Now, Voyager (U) Wed 11.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film September 21.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The Ipcress File (PG) Sat 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.15, 2.10, 2.25, 5.20, 5.45, 6.00, 8.25, 8.35; Sat 11.15, 12.45, 3.15, 3.20, 5.20, 5.45, 6.00, 8.25, 8.35; Sun 1.00, 3.20, 3.35, 5.00, 6.00, 6.10, 8.35; Mon 11.15, 2.10, 2.25, 5.20, 5.45, 6.00, 8.25, 8.35; Tue 11.15, 2.10, 2.25, 4.40, 5.15, 6.00, 8.35; Wed 11.15, 2.10, 2.25, 5.15, 6.00, 8.35; Thu 2.00, 2.10, 4.35, 5.15, 6.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.00, 7.50; Sat 2.00, 7.50; Sun 1.30, 7.30; Wed 11.30, 3.30, 7.50; Thu 2.00., 7.50; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Mon & Tue 10.45; Wed 11.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. The Lion King (PG Sat 12.30; Sun 12.45. Five Seasons: The Garden Of Piet Oudolf (U) Sun 8.40. Saturday Morning Movie: Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat 10.30. Rigoletto On The Lake (12A) Tue 7.30. NT Live Encore: Small Island (15) Wed 7.15. Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake (PG) Thu 7.45.

