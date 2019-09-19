East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, September 20-26

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday to Sunday, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Ian Moore, Andrew Bird, Emmanuel Sonubi, MC Andy Robinson, Catherine Bohart, MC Stephen Grant, Robin Morgan, Katie Price and Twayna Mayne. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

GIGS

Bonfire Rocks: The Manatees & Caburn, 7pm, £8, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. The Con Club plays host to local bands The Manatees and Caburn, this time in aid of Southover Bonfire Society.

FLEETWOOD MAC NIGHT: 11pm-3am, £4-£8, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

OTHER

3 Minute Flix Awards Ceremony: 7pm, Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, 01323 841414. Sponsored by Domino’s. come to Hailsham Pavilion to see all of the shortlisted entries in this year’s 3 Minute Flix short film competition.

STAGE

A Big Fat Night of Feminist Fury: Theatre and club night from 7pm £12. Club night from 10pm £5/ £7 on the door. Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. A spokesperson said: “Join Girl Code Theatre at The Rialto for a wild night of feminist, inclusive fun. Start your night with some FAB, award winning, verbatim theatre: Coming Home With Me. Followed by a Q&A with a leading panel of badass anti-harassment experts (line-up TBC). Then come grab a bev in the gorgeous Bacalls Bar for some grrrl-powered cocktails. Top the night off with a big old (safe and inclusive) dance upstairs.”

The Tiger Who Came To Tea: From £14. Fri 1.30pm, Sat 11am & 2pm. Theatre Royal, www.atgtickets.com. A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the book by Judith Kerr direct from a smash-hit West End season.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

GIGS

Geno Washington & the Ram Jam Band: 8pm, £20, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

JUNGLE CAKES TAKEOVER: 11pm-4am, £12-£16, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

SLADE: 7pm, £25, Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

SPELLBOUND: 9pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

THE JALAPENO BOP WITH SMOOVE & TURRELL: 7pm-1am, £15-£20, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. Smoove and Turrell bring their Solid Brass tour to Brighton.

The Spirit of Beethoven: London Philharmonic Orchestra 2019/20 Season, 7.30pm, £8-£40, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Kensho Watanabe (conductor), Emmanuel Tjeknavorian (violin). Beethoven Overture – Leonore No. 3. Bethoven Violin Concerto. Beethoven Symphony No. 7.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

CONCERTS

Opera Mayhem – Figaro Pie: 7.30pm, £10 adult, £8 concession, Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, 01323 841414. A night of Operatic mischief, with high-energy, wild, flamboyant entertainment.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

COMEDY

STAND UP FOR LABOUR: 8pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

Lewes Camera Club: 7.30pm-10pm. St Mary’s Supporters club, Christie Road – behind the first hall. Guests £5. Digital entries competition. Title: Taken With My Phone.

Polegate Hard of Hearing Support Group: 10am-11.30am, Polegate Town Council Offices, 49 High Street. Meet other hard of hearing people and make new friends. Refreshments and raffle. Info: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, 01323 722505.

STAGE

A Woman of No Importance: Starring Liza Goddard. Monday to Saturday, September 23-28, Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Thu and Sat at 2.30pm, tickets from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. A Woman of No Importance was the first production in Classic Spring’s celebrated Wilde season in the West End and is the first to tour the UK. The show stars national treasure Liza Goddard along with the much loved Roy Hudd, Isla Blair, Emma Amos and Katy Stephens.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

COMEDY

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic’s Mixtape. With Jen Brister. 7.15pm, £24, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

GIGS

10CC: 7pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

NEWHAVEN’S FIRST WORLD WAR SEAPLANE STATION: By Jenny Flood, 7pm, talk begins at 7.15pm, tickets £6 to include refreshments. Newhaven Fort, www.newhavenfort.org.uk. Jenny will look at what life was like for the young pilots and observers at the station in WWII.

STAGE

CERYS MATTHEWS: 7.30pm, £36, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. Join BBC broadcaster Cerys Matthews, as she takes us around the world, celebrating her love of food and music.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

GIGS

CRUK PRESENTS DANIEL WAKEFORD: 7pm, £8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, 0845 293 8480.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.30, 3.10, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30, 8.50; Sat & Sun 12.20, 3.10, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30, 8.50; Wed & Thu 1.30, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.50. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.30, 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Thu 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30. Hustlers (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.50, 4.20, 8.00. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Sat 11.20, 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.40. The Kitchen (15) Fri-Thu 2.50, 5.20, 7.50. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 12.20. Movies For Juniors: Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. The Lion King (PG) Sat 11.00, 1.50; Sun 10.50, 1.50. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Ready Or Not (18) Wed 1.50, 4.10, 6.30, 8.50; Thu 2.10, 4.30, 8.50. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Farewell (PG) Fri 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Sat 1.30, 4.00, 8.45; Sun 5.15, 7.45; Mon 12.30, 5.30, 8.00; Tue 6.00; Wed 3.45, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 12.45, 3.15; Thu 11.00, 1.30, 4.15; Big Scream: Wed 1.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Fri & Tue 9.00; Sat & Wed 6.30; Sun 2.45; Mon 3.00. Kids’ Club: Aladdin (PG) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: The Killers (1946) (PG) Sun 12.00. Toddler Time: Messy Goes To Okido: Physics (U) Tue 11.30. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld At The Beacon (0330 333 4444): Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.20, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30, 8.40; Sat & Sun 12.20, 3.10, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30, 8.40; Wed 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.20. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Wed 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 4.20, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Thu 12.30, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 6.00, 7.30. Hustlers (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.10, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Wed & Thu 12.20, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.40, 4.20, 8.00; Wed 12.40, 4.30, 8.00. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.20, 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.30; Wed 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.40. The Kitchen (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.50, 2.50, 5.20, 7.50; Sat & Sun 2.50, 5.20, 7.50; Wed & Thu 11.50, 3.00, 5.20, 7.50. Classic: The Lion King (1994) (U) Sat & Sun 12.10.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.10. Movies For Juniors: Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Ready Or Not (18) Wed 1.50, 4.10, 6.30, 8.50; Thu 12.00, 2.10, 4.30, 8.40. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

Curzon (01323 731441): Ad Astra (12A) Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Thu 5.00, 8.00. Downton Abbey + Short Note (PG) Fri-Thu 2.00. The Souvenir (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.10; Fri-Thu 8.10. Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri-Thu 5.10. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 2.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Wed 2.35, 3.25, 5.25, 8.15; Thu 2.35, 5.25, 8.15. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 7.45; Sun 7.15; Thu 3.00. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri-Thu 6.15, 8.30. Pain And Glory (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.40, 5.15; Sat 5.15; Sun 4.45; Thu 3.45. Kids Crew: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat 10.10. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 12.25; Sun 11.55. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 1.25. The Lion King (PG) Sat 2.40; Sun 2.10. Silver Screen: Wild Rose (15) Wed 10.10. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Kids 4 A Quid: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 2.15. The Art Of Racing In The Rain (PG) Sat, Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15. Autism Friendly Screening: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sun 10.30. NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Point Blank (15) Tue 8.00. Withnail And I (15) Wed 7.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. The Farewell (PG) Fri 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.45; Mon, Tue & Wed 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 2.15, 4.30, 8.30. Honeyland (12A) Fri 3.30; Sat 8.45; Mon 3.30, 6.15; Tue 12.00, 3.30; Wed 6.15; Thu 3.15; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Gaza (15) Fri & Tue 6.15; Mon 8.45; Wed 3.30, 8.45; Thu 6.00. Late Night (15) Fri 8.30. Woman At War (12A) Sun 8.30. The French Connection (18) Tue 8.45. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 11.15; Relaxed: Sat 11.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): The Favourite (15) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org):

Film Festival: How To Change The World (tbc) Fri 7.30. Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.30. Black Panther (12A) Sat 2.30. Mystery Man (tbc) Sat 7.30. Fighting With My Family (12A) Sun 10.30. 10 Minute Wonders (tbc) Sun 2.00. To Kill A Mockingbird (15) Sun 8.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: The King And I (U) Wed 2.00. Cinephile Sunday: A Clockwork Orange (18) Sun 7.45. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.15, 2.00, 2.10, 4.35, 5.45, 6.00, 8.20, 8.35; Sat 11.30, 12.45, 2.15, 3.20, 5.45, 6.00, 8.20, 8.35; Sun 2.15, 3.20, 4.30, 5.00, 5.00, 7.30, 8.35; Mon & Wed 11.15, 2.10, 2.30, 5.30, 6.00, 8.35; Tue 11.15, 2.10, 2.30, 5.30, 5.45, 6.00, 8.35; Thu 1.30, 2.10, 4.00, 6.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri 11.00, 2.20; Mon & Tue 2.20, 8.00; Wed 11.00, 8.00; Thu 2.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Lion King (PG) Sat 11.15, 2.30; Sun 12.45, 2.00. Picture House Pioneers Young Film Club: Baby Driver (15) Mon 6.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: The King And I (U) Wed 11.00. Speed Is My Need (12A) Mon 8.30. Loopers: The Caddies Long Walk (PG) Tue 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Charming (PG) Sat 10.30. Charming (PG) Sun 12.15. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Fri 8.00; Sat 6.15, 8.30. The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (With Live Piano Accompaniment From Terry Davies) (PG) Wed 7.45. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00, 7.15.

