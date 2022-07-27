East Sussex tourist attraction freezes ticket prices

Sharnfold Farm, in Stone Cross, says it is aware the cost of living crisis facing many families as the schools break up for summer.

As a result, it’s added a number of new attractions and frozen all prices.

Extra attractions include the Rewilding Garden, The Little Barn’s Big Sand Pit, Mini Racers Track, Woodland Sound Garden and Lawn Games Alley.

Sharnfold Farm - family attraction in East Sussex

Team member Donna Bull said: "The team has worked really hard to ensure the new attractions and additional enhancements are in place and ready for the school holidays.

"We have long since been known for a pocket friendly day out and in the last few months we have all been hit by the cost of living crisis.

“We have been determined to add more content for our visitors to enjoy whilst remaining committed to the same great value prices.

“We are absolutely delighted to be offering our visitors a pocket friendly day out.

“We have increased our offering with new attractions and activities, providing even more fun elements for our guests to enjoy while keeping the same great value for money ticket cost.

“No price increase is certainly a rarity in these times, and we are thrilled to be able to say we can offer this. With a family ticket only costing £16 for four people we are offering a day out that won’t break the bank.”