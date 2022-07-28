Eastbourne Airbourne 2022: New sponsor announced

The international airshow returns to the town August 18-21 and now Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce has been revealed as the latest sponsor.

Christina Ewbank, chief executive of the Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce, said: “The chamber is delighted to support Airbourne as it makes a real contribution to the local economy, particularly as the event becomes more sustainable.

“We are looking forward to seeing the solar powered aircraft and will be lobbying Gatwick to start using these as soon as possible.”

Airbourne 2022 news (photo by Mark Jarvis)

Eastbourne Borough Council’s head of tourism and culture Annie Wills said: “Sponsorship from local businesses and organisations, in addition to the generous donations from members of the public, are vital to fund this year’s displays whilst helping to secure the future of Airbourne and I’d like to extend my thanks to the Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce and everyone that has sponsored or donated so far.

“There are still plenty of ways in which you can support Airbourne from donations, either online prior to the event or through bucket collections and card readers during the event, purchasing the official souvenir programme and through our various supporters packages.

“We can’t wait to host Airbourne this August and look forward to welcoming airshow fans to Eastbourne once again.”