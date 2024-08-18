Eastbourne Airbourne celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and the event has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The seafront offers front-row views to the displays and requires no reservations.

Many people opt for the Western Lawns and Wish Tower for views across the seafront and access to traders and exhibitions. However, these are some of the busiest areas.

A spot near Holywell or east of the Bandstand allows spectators to enjoy with smaller crowds.

These are flypasts that have taken place this weekend:

✈️ RAF Typhoon (Friday - Sunday)

✈️ RAF Grob Tutor Display (Friday - Sunday)

✈️ Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Thursday - Sunday)

✈️ Bronco Demo Team (Thursday - Sunday)

✈️ Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers (Thursday - Sunday)

✈️ Rich Goodwin's Jet Pitts (Thursday - Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: D-Day Memorial Display featuring Blenheim, Spitfire and Mustang (Saturday - Sunday)

✈️ Jet Provost T5 (Thursday - Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: The Starlings Aerobatic Team (Saturday - Sunday)

✈️ Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight Mustang and Spitfire (Thursday - Sunday)

Scroll down and click through to see 35 photos from Saturday’s flypasts – ahead of the finale on Sunday.

