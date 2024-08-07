Eastbourne Airbourne - enjoy the event with help from Shopmobility

By Margaret Jordan
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 09:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Enjoy all the action with help from Shopmobility

Eastbourne Airbourne opens on Thursday 15 August and the RED ARROWS will be flying that day.

To help you enjoy the all the flying displays and show stalls, we will be extending our opening hours until 5.30pm on THURSDAY 15 and FRIDAY 16 AUGUST.

Phone us on 01323 439585 to reserve your mobility scooter or wheelchair.

Related topics:Red Arrows

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice