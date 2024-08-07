Eastbourne Airbourne - enjoy the event with help from Shopmobility

Enjoy all the action with help from Shopmobility

Eastbourne Airbourne opens on Thursday 15 August and the RED ARROWS will be flying that day.

To help you enjoy the all the flying displays and show stalls, we will be extending our opening hours until 5.30pm on THURSDAY 15 and FRIDAY 16 AUGUST.

Phone us on 01323 439585 to reserve your mobility scooter or wheelchair.