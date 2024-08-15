Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weather conditions and technical issues have been blamed for the cancellation of some displays at Eastbourne Airbourne – but the Red Arrows will fly as planned.

Eastbourne Airbourne got off to a flying start today (Thursday, August 15), as the show celebrates its 30th anniversary. Click here to see our photo gallery.

Dazzling displays will take to the skies over the next few days, as the highly-anticipated event is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Airbourne takes place from today until Sunday, August 18.

The Red Arrows at Airbourne. Photo: Jon Rigby

In posts on X (formerly Twitter) on day one, the airshow organisers wrote: “Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers will not display today due to technical issues.

“The BBMF Lancaster will not display today due to the weather conditions.

"The Swedish Air Force Historic Flight Draken will not display today due to unsuitable weather conditions at the airport. We look forward to welcoming their debut display tomorrow.”

But the Red Arrows display will go ahead as planned.

At 2.30pm, the organisers wrote: “Look up! It's time for @rafredarrows.”

Best places to watch the displays

The seafront offers front-row views to the displays – and requires no reservations.

Many opt for the Western Lawns and Wish Tower for views across the seafront and access to traders and exhibitions. However, these are some of the busiest areas.

A spot near Holywell or east of the Bandstand allows you to enjoy with smaller crowds.

If you want to reserve a seat, you can choose between seating by the Bandstand, which costs between £25 and £30 for adults. You can also reserve seating on the Promenade for between £30 and £40 for adults.

For a spot a bit further back from the action, but with views across Eastbourne, head to the Park n' View car park at Beachy Head (near the pub).

If you’re happy to splash out a little more cash, The Aviator Club VIP hospitality and The Airfield enclosure both boast unrivalled views of the display line from the Western Lawns.

The airshow organisers reminded visitors that drones, balloons and all other unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited at and around the Airbourne event site.

With large volumes of people anticipated at Airbourne, parents and guardians are also urged to ‘keep little ones close to you’. Children's wristbands can be collected from the information stand on the Western Lawn free of charge with space for emergency contact details to be added.

Flying Displays confirmed so far:

✈️ Red Arrows (Thursday)

✈️ RAF Typhoon (Friday to Sunday)

✈️ RAF Grob Tutor Display (Friday to Sunday)

✈️ Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: Swedish Air Force Historic Flight: Draken (Thursday to Friday)

✈️ Bronco Demo Team (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ Rich Goodwin's Jet Pitts (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: D-Day Memorial Display featuring Blenheim, Spitfire and Mustang (Saturday to Sunday)

✈️ Jet Provost T5 (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: The Starlings Aerobatic Team (Saturday to Sunday)

✈️ Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight Mustang and Spitfire (Thursday to Sunday)