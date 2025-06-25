Eastbourne and District Armed Forces Day set to return in 2025

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:14 BST
Eastbourne is getting ready to show its support to service men and women with its popular Armed Forces Day event.

Eastbourne’s Armed Forces Day celebration, which is organised each year by Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC, returns on Saturday, June 28.

The annual event is hosted as an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the UK’s armed forces, but also for families to have a fun day out.

This year, visitors can enjoy live music and children’s entertainment, fun fair rides, a dog show, a Chinook flyover, a falconry display, an air soft shooting range, plus food stalls and a licensed bar.

Eastbourne and District Armed Forces Day 2024. Picture: Jon Rigbyplaceholder image
Eastbourne and District Armed Forces Day 2024. Picture: Jon Rigby

Local Regimental and Armed Associations and Armed Forces charities are also present at the event each year, promoting their work and raising funds. Some even bring military vehicles along so residents can enjoy an up-close look.

The event is set to take place from 9.30am to 5pm.

For more information, visit: https://eastbourneanddistrictveteranscic.org/armed-forces-day/

