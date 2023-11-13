BREAKING

Eastbourne Archaeology Society's next meeting

Eastbourne Archaeology Society (ENHAS) is a group for all those interested in finding more out about the distant and more recent past. Monthly meetings are held in Eastbourne with summer visits and a chance to take part in local archaeology. There is also a quarterly newsletter.
By Helen WarrenContributor
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Our next meeting is on Friday 24 November when Katherine Buckland from Heritage Eastbourne will give a talk entitled: “What We Discovered in the Big Dig Test Pits”. Katherine and her team have now analysed the finds from over 50 Eastbourne test pits dug across the town in June this year. She will tell us about what was found and bring along some of the most interesting finds.

Come along to the meeting at 7.30pm on 24 November to find out more. The venue is: St Saviour’s Church Hall, Spencer Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4PA. Members free, visitors £2.50 on the door.

For more information about our meetings and how to join see www.eastbournearchaeology.org.uk