Eastbourne Archaeology Society's next meeting
Our next meeting is on Friday 24 November when Katherine Buckland from Heritage Eastbourne will give a talk entitled: “What We Discovered in the Big Dig Test Pits”. Katherine and her team have now analysed the finds from over 50 Eastbourne test pits dug across the town in June this year. She will tell us about what was found and bring along some of the most interesting finds.
Come along to the meeting at 7.30pm on 24 November to find out more. The venue is: St Saviour’s Church Hall, Spencer Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4PA. Members free, visitors £2.50 on the door.
For more information about our meetings and how to join see www.eastbournearchaeology.org.uk