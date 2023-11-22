With the festive season coming around, here’s all that’s going on in and around Eastbourne this Christmas.
From Christmas light switch-ons to festive markets and ice rinks there will be plenty of residents across the Eastbourne area to enjoy this winter.
The Herald has compiled a list of all the festive events going on in the area.
1. Meads Magic - November 24
Meads Street will be lined with stalls selling locally made art and crafts, cards, local produce, and Christmas presents as Meads Magic is set to return to Eastbourne.
This year the Meads Magic team will be working with Brighton Craft Fair which runs the Saturday craft market in Terminus Road, outside the former Debenhams on Friday, November 24 from 2.30pm to 7.30pm. Photo: Terrie Rintoul
2. Polegate Christmas light switch-on - November 24
From 3pm to 6pm on Friday, November 24, residents are set to gather for the annual Christmas light switch-on in Polegate. Guests will be able to take part in a Christmas raffle and peruse crafts, gifts and refreshments before the big switch on at 5.30pm. Photo: Polegate Town Council
3. Eastbourne Christmas lights switch-on - November 25
On November 25 residents will be able to see Eastbourne's Christmas lights and giant interactive LED tree switch on with late night shopping, entertainment and market. The switch on will be accompanied by a Live Music Stage (running from 10am), Christmas market during the day and street food including Hog Roast and Mulled Wine. Photo: Visit Eastbourne
4. England’s Medieval Christmas Fayre - November 26 and 27
Step into the festive period at England’s Medieval Christmas Fayre, a one-of-a-kind medieval themed family-focused holiday event on the 25th and 26th November 2023 at Michelham Priory, East Sussex.
Everywhere visitors turn they will feel they’ve entered a medieval village in full holiday celebration with a range of jovial entertainment, ‘make & take’ and ‘have-a-go’ activities for children of all ages, roaring fires to roast marshmallows, traditional seasonal food and drinks, and retail stalls where the Christmas shopping can begin. Photo: Katie Pearce