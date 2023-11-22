1 . Meads Magic - November 24

Meads Street will be lined with stalls selling locally made art and crafts, cards, local produce, and Christmas presents as Meads Magic is set to return to Eastbourne. This year the Meads Magic team will be working with Brighton Craft Fair which runs the Saturday craft market in Terminus Road, outside the former Debenhams on Friday, November 24 from 2.30pm to 7.30pm. Photo: Terrie Rintoul