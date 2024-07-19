Eastbourne attraction Treasure Island reopens outdoor adventure park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After much anticipation from local families, the adventure park at Treasure Island, in Royal Parade, is once again welcoming families.
A spokesperson for Treasure Island said: “Our outside Treasure Island Adventure Park is now open again this year for the Summer Sun!
“Bring your family and friends and enjoy a splash in the paddling lagoon.
"There are benches for you to enjoy your own picnic or visit our food ahoy shack for refreshments, snacks and ice creams!
"Good safe fun for children up to 12 years of age.”
The park is set to open daily in July and August from 9.30am to 6pm – but is weather dependent. Staff recommend calling ahead if the weather is ‘misbehaving’.
The pirate-themed adventure park aims to be an affordable day out for families with adult entry costing £1.50 and 0 – six-month-old children going free.
It costs £2.50 for seven to 11-month-olds, £4.50 for one to two-year-olds and £6 for two to 11-year-olds.
Treasure Island’s ship wreck climbing frame is set to open later this season, with it currently undergoing an ‘exciting redesign’, according to the park.
Staff hint this could open before children go back to school, and have also teased at a brand-new attraction being unveiled next summer.
At Treasure Island, children can also enjoy an indoor soft play area with slides and zip lines, and an outdoor 18-hole pirate adventure golf course.
For more information, visit: www.treasure-island.co.uk or call: 01323 411077.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.