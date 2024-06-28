Eastbourne author offers simple solution to England’s footballing woes

Tony Flood (contributed pic)

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Former Football Monthly editor Tony Flood, now an author living in Eastbourne, says the answer to England's European Championship problems is simple.

Mr Flood, who worked closely with World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore, said: "England manager Gareth Southgate can finally solve his attacking problems by simply playing substitutes Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo from the start. The stats about Palmer speak for themselves and former Manchester United star Roy Keane has highlighted what a big difference the Chelsea star made when he was finally brought off the bench in England's third lacklustre group display. Palmer's great vision, skill and instant reactions made England look like a different team."

Mr Flood, who interviewed previous England managers Terry Venables and Bobby Robson as editor of soccer magazine Football Monthly, added: "Palmer's record of two hat-tricks, 22 goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances in the Premier League in 2023-24 should have made him an obvious first choice. Southgate must start with Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo for the last-16 match against Slovakia on Sunday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony also interviewed World Cup winner Bobby Charlton and Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar about the Hillsborough disaster. They are among the sport and showbiz stars he features in his celebrity book My Life With The Stars – Sizzling Secrets Spilled. The book is available at https://www.amazon.co.uk/MY-LIFE-STARS-Sizzling-secrets/dp/1089391161/ref=sr_1_1?crid= Donations from sales go to Children with Cancer UK.

Tony spent most of his working life as a journalist, initially on local and regional papers and then on nationals. He was also editor of Football Monthly, controller of information at Sky Television and enjoyed a spell with The People before retiring in 2010.