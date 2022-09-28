Eastbourne Beer Festival returns for 2022

Eastbourne Beer Festival returns to the Winter Garden October 7-8 with a selection of award-winning real ales, ciders, bottled beers from around the world, plus wines, gin, perries and soft drinks. Festival-goers can also enjoy live music, and hot food options too.

Annie Wells, Eastbourne Borough Council’s head of tourism and culture, said: “Eastbourne Beer Festival really is a fantastic fun event in the town’s social calendar. Beer enthusiasts come from all over and the festival guarantees award-winning drinks, brilliant live music in a super setting with a wonderful atmosphere. It is particularly good to see that this year’s selection includes drinks from even more Sussex breweries and new local breweries producing new brews. It’s all very exciting and I hope that everyone has a great time.”