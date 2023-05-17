Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Eastbourne Bike Nights to return to Eastbourne with kick off event in May

Eastbourne Bike Nights will be returning to the town this summer with a kick off event on Wednesday, May 17.

By Sam Pole
Published 17th May 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:59 BST

The kick off event will last four hours lasting from 5pm to 9pm on Terminus Road.

Eastbourne Bike Nights will be presented by Sykes Harley-Davidson and in partnership with Your Eastbourne BID.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bike Nights will be running on the third Wednesday of the month from May to September where residents and guests can expect the usual epic night with bikes galore.

Most Popular
    Eastbourne Bike Nights will be returning to the town this summer with a kick off event on Wednesday, May 17.Eastbourne Bike Nights will be returning to the town this summer with a kick off event on Wednesday, May 17.
    Eastbourne Bike Nights will be returning to the town this summer with a kick off event on Wednesday, May 17.

    With Sykes Harley-Davidson in attendance, there'll be plenty of Harley's too, but all bikes are welcome at the events.

    The free events will feature live music, great food and over 400 roaring Harley Davidsons for both bikers and residents to enjoy.

    The Bike Nights return to Eastbourne following the success of last year’s Bike Nights in the town which, was ran, again, by Your Eastbourne BID and in partnership by Sykes Harley-Davidson.

    Related topics:BID