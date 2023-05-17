Eastbourne Bike Nights to return to Eastbourne with kick off event in May

Eastbourne Bike Nights will be returning to the town this summer with a kick off event on Wednesday, May 17.

The kick off event will last four hours lasting from 5pm to 9pm on Terminus Road.

Eastbourne Bike Nights will be presented by Sykes Harley-Davidson and in partnership with Your Eastbourne BID.

Bike Nights will be running on the third Wednesday of the month from May to September where residents and guests can expect the usual epic night with bikes galore.

With Sykes Harley-Davidson in attendance, there'll be plenty of Harley's too, but all bikes are welcome at the events.

The free events will feature live music, great food and over 400 roaring Harley Davidsons for both bikers and residents to enjoy.