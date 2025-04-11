Eastbourne Bonfire Society to hold beacon-lighting ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Eastbourne Bonfire Society will be holding a beacon-lighting ceremony on the seafront.

The event starts at 8.45pm on Thursday, May 8, with performances from the Eastbourne Pipe Band and the Eastbourne Silver Band.

A Torchlit procession led by the Pipe Band will travel along Lower Promenade from the Bandstand to Bonfire Beach near the Lifeboat Museum, concluding with a commemorative beacon lighting.

The event, organised by Eastbourne Bonfire Society, is free to attend.

There will be a collection on the night with money raised donated to the Royal British Legion.

On May 8, 1945 , Victory in Europe Day (VE DAY), was celebrated for the first time after nearly six years of war as Germany officially surrendered on May 7 ,1945 and the conflict was finally over.

The day is now celebrated annually with events and memorials all around the UK and Europe.